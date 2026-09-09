We must treat aviation as strategic economic infrastructure

Kenya has spent years debating the future of its national carrier through a narrow lens of whether Kenya Airways should simply make a profit.
While financial self-sufficiency remains a non-negotiable priority, our laser focus on the airline’s income statement has crowded out a far more vital debate. What does Kenya lose when its aviation capacity shrinks, routes disappear, and Nairobi’s status as East Africa’s premier aviation hub erodes?
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