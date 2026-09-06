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We have eight weeks to clear our drains and fill food granaries

By Isaac Kalua Green | Sep. 6, 2026
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The expansion of water drainage systems in Nairobi ahead of the predicted October–December El Nino rains. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

There is good news in our markets this week, and we should enjoy it before asking where it came from. Maize is still affordable, much of it from Zambia and Tanzania. Buy it, cook it, and give thanks. Then walk with me to the calendar, because good news like this has a short season.

While we went about our week, climate scientists from across Southern Africa met in Swakopmund, Namibia, and published a forecast on 28 August. After reading it, I realised it should have stopped every Kenyan newsroom. Most of that region will probably receive below-normal rain this season, and they said so with high confidence for Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and much of South Africa. Put plainly, the granary we have been leaning on is expected to fail.

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Related Topics

El Nino Rains El Nino Floods Heavy Rains Flash Floods
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