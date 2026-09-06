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Faith should not withstand oppression

By Rev Edward Buri | Sep. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at Rhema Feast, Uhuru Park. [PCS]

There is a version of faith that kneels only in the sanctuary and stands only for itself. It sings on Sunday, sighs on Monday, and settles by Tuesday into whatever arrangement keeps the lights on. This is faith reduced to furniture. And furniture does not undo oppression.

If you believe in the God revealed in Scripture, you cannot make peace with oppression. The two do not share a room. God affirms the dignity of human beings made in his image; oppression diminishes that image. To call this God your God while accepting arrangements that diminish his image-bearers is a translation error.

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