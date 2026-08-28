Mwache and Makamini dams: The missing link that will unlock the Coast's economic revolution

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Mwache Multipurpose and Makamini Dam projects.[File]

Kenya's most transformative infrastructure projects are rarely the ones that attract the loudest headlines. Their true value often lies not in what they are, but in what they make possible.

That is why the Mwache Multipurpose and Makamini Dam projects deserve to be viewed beyond the narrow lens of engineering milestones, procurement updates or construction progress. Their true significance lies in the economic opportunities they can unlock for communities and businesses across the Coast.

Across Kenya's coastline, the foundations of a new economic era are steadily taking shape. The expansion of the Port of Mombasa continues to strengthen the country's position as East Africa's principal gateway for regional and international trade. The Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone is positioning itself as a magnet for manufacturing, logistics and value addition. At the same time, the Blue Economy agenda is opening new frontiers in fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport and ocean-based enterprises.

Each of these flagship investments promises jobs, higher incomes and expanded economic opportunities. Yet they all depend on one indispensable resource that is often overlooked until shortages emerge: reliable water.

History shows that successful economies are built on interconnected infrastructure. Ports alone do not generate prosperity. They require industries to process goods, transport systems to move products, reliable energy and water, and thriving communities to support a growing workforce. Likewise, a Special Economic Zone does not attract investors simply because land has been set aside or incentives offered. Investors seek confidence that essential utilities can sustain long-term operations.

Water security is not a supporting service. It is the foundation upon which industrial growth rests. This is precisely where Mwache and Makamini assume national significance.

Makamini Dam, upstream of Mwache in Kinango, is designed to serve communities in Kwale's semi-arid interior, including through irrigation and domestic water supply. Its revival, after delays linked to land compensation, could bring much-needed water security closer to local communities while supporting agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

Mwache, meanwhile, is designed primarily to strengthen bulk water supply to Mombasa and Kwale, while supporting irrigation and other economic activities. The Vision 2030 flagship project, once completed, is expected to supply about 186 million litres of treated water daily to households, industries and institutions across Kwale and Mombasa Counties.

As trade volumes through the Port of Mombasa continue to rise, so too will demand from manufacturers, logistics companies, processors and service industries. Without dependable water supplies, expansion becomes more costly and less competitive.

The same applies to Dongo Kundu, one of Kenya's most ambitious industrialisation projects. Modern industries cannot operate efficiently without adequate water. Global investors increasingly evaluate infrastructure reliability alongside tax incentives, labour availability and market access when deciding where to establish operations.

The Coast's Blue Economy presents an equally compelling case. Fisheries, aquaculture, tourism and maritime industries depend on sustainable water management and resilient infrastructure. Investing in water today is an investment in thousands of future livelihoods across the coastal counties.

Viewed individually, these projects are impressive. Viewed together, they reveal something much bigger: a deliberate strategy to transform the Coast into a regional powerhouse for trade, industry and innovation. Mwache Multipurpose and Makamini Dam projects.[File]

This integrated approach aligns squarely with the Kenya Kwanza administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which seeks to stimulate productivity, create jobs and expand economic opportunities. Such ambitions cannot be realised through policy pronouncements alone. They require infrastructure that removes longstanding constraints to growth. Water has remained one of those constraints.

Without adequate water security, industrial expansion slows, agricultural productivity remains vulnerable to climate shocks, urban centers struggle to meet growing demand, and promising investments risk being delayed or redirected elsewhere. Countries that successfully transformed their economies understood a simple but powerful lesson: strategic infrastructure must anticipate growth rather than merely respond to crises. They invested before shortages became emergencies. Kenya must embrace the same philosophy.

The true legacy of the Mwache Multipurpose Dam and Makamini Dam will not ultimately be measured by the millions of cubic metres of water they store. It will be reflected in the factories that begin production, the farms that become more productive, the investors who choose Kenya with confidence, the businesses that flourish and the thousands of jobs created because the country planned.

That is why they should no longer be viewed merely as water projects. They are critical components of the Coast's economic transformation and a development philosophy that seeks to ensure opportunity reaches communities beyond the traditional centres of economic growth.

The writer is a delivery and PPP Expert