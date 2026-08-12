Counties must build transparent, data-driven and accountable health products' supply chains

Health products comprise medications, vaccines, devices, and surgical and medical procedures used in disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, which are key pillars of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage.
Effective management of health products through good inventory management, resilient supply chain systems, rational use, harmonised regulations, and sound policies is critical to ensuring the optimal functioning of healthcare systems.
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