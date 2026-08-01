Rage over Duale is all about self-preservation

Sometime in 2006, Alfred Mutua dismissed Barack Obama with a wave of the hand as a ‘junior senator from Illinois’ with no business meddling in Kenya’s affairs. Mr Obama had issued a statement calling for an end to corruption. Dr Mutua, then an overzealous Government Spokesman, accused the US politician of ‘lecturing us’ on issues he barely understood.
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