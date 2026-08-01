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Contours of policy debates ahead of 2027 look promising

By Ken Opalo | Aug. 1, 2026
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The contours of policy debates ahead of the 2027 General Election appear to be set. The camp supporting President William Ruto’s re-election are likely to tout his development record.

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