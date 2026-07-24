The Economic and human cost of neglecting mental health in Kenya

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More than 44 per cent of Kenyan adolescents experience at least one mental health challenge. [Courtesy]

Every national budget is a statement of priorities and a reflection of what a nation values most. Kenya's 2026/2027 budget, however, sends a troubling message: While many sectors receive visible and dedicated investment, mental health remains without a clearly identifiable, ring-fenced national allocation despite its immense human, social, and economic significance.

This omission raises a fundamental question: Do we, as a nation, truly recognise mental health as a cornerstone of sustainable development, or do we continue to acknowledge its importance only after tragedy strikes? The recent wave of school unrest should prompt far more than conversations about discipline and security. They should compel us to reflect on the emotional well-being of our young people, the mounting psychosocial pressures they face, and the urgent need for stronger prevention and early intervention systems. While the causes of school unrest are complex and multifaceted, they underscore a broader reality: Neglect of mental health and psychosocial well-being reverberates through families, schools, communities, and ultimately the nation's economy.

As Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen posits, true development is measured not merely by the wealth a nation generates but by the freedoms and opportunities people have to achieve the lives they value, ability to learn, work productively, participate in society, maintain meaningful relationships, and live with dignity. Mental health is therefore not a peripheral health issue; it is a foundational capability that enables individuals to realise their full human potential. When psychological well-being is compromised, people's freedoms, productivity, educational attainment, and social participation are equally diminished, weakening both human development and economic progress.

A society that waits to respond only after crises erupt pays a far greater price than one that invests in prevention, resilience, and accessible mental health care. The contradiction is impossible to ignore. Kenya has made commendable progress in developing progressive policy frameworks, including the National Mental Health Policy and the Mental Health Action Plan, both which recognise mental health as an integral component of Universal Health Coverage and primary healthcare. However, without dedicated and sustained financing, these commitments risk remaining aspirations on paper rather than catalysts for meaningful change. Public investment in mental health is not merely expenditure on healthcare; it is an investment in expanding human capabilities, strengthening social participation, enhancing labour productivity, and ultimately advancing sustainable national development.

The evidence is compelling. More than 44 per cent of Kenyan adolescents experience at least one mental health challenge, while an estimated 3.7 million working-age adults are living with mental health conditions that undermine productivity, labour force participation, and overall quality of life.

In Kenya, untreated depression, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, trauma, and other forms of psychological distress are not merely individual health concerns; they have profound socioeconomic consequences. They contribute to absenteeism and presenteeism in the workplace, increase the risk of occupational accidents and injuries, reduce concentration and decision-making capacity, and limit educational attainment and workforce participation. For employers, this translates into lower productivity, increased staff turnover, higher healthcare costs, and lost competitiveness. For households, it means lost income, increased caregiving responsibilities, deeper poverty, and disrupted family relationships.

The financial implications are equally sobering. Kenya is estimated to lose approximately Sh62.2 billion annually through reduced productivity and other economic consequences associated with poor mental health. This crisis is not merely a health sector challenge; it is a national development challenge that affects businesses, households, public institutions, and the country's long-term economic competitiveness.

It is therefore evident that the true measure of a nation's priorities is reflected not only in what it chooses to fund, but also in what it chooses to neglect. In George Orwell's apologue, "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." Kenya's 2026/2027 budget risks sending a similar message that while some sectors merit explicit investment and visibility, mental health can remain hidden within broader allocations despite its enormous human and economic cost.

With billions of shillings lost every year, millions of lives affected, and the future of an entire generation at stake, investing in mental health is not a luxury; it is an economic necessity, a public health priority, and a moral imperative. Kenya cannot claim to be pursuing sustainable development while neglecting the very capabilities that allow its people to learn, work, innovate, and thrive. Investing in mental health is, fundamentally, investing in human development itself.