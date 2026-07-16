Kenya's golden age of strategic PR must be anchored in law

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For 55 years, the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) has been at the heart of how our nation communicates. Since its founding in 1971, PRSK has guided practitioners through political transitions, economic milestones and the digital revolution. It has nurtured a profession that builds trust, strengthens civic engagement and shapes national narratives.

During the World PR Day, celebrated yesterday under the theme ‘The Golden Age of Strategic PR’, Kenya had cause to reflect. Communication today is no longer a peripheral support function. It is as vital as national infrastructure, roads, ports or digital payment systems. Every government directive, crisis response and policy rollout depends on it. Yet in a world reshaped by social media, artificial intelligence and algorithmic manipulation, voluntary codes of ethics alone cannot safeguard the integrity of public information.

The Public Relations and Communication Management Bill 2024 offers the solution. It transforms PRSK into a statutory institute with the authority to certify practitioners, enforce ethics and protect the public from misinformation. Passing this Bill will give Kenya an accountable professionalised cadre of communicators, capable of managing crises while strengthening investor confidence. It costs the taxpayer nothing and disrupts no one currently in practice.

The urgency is clear. Kenya’s communication industry currently operates without a legal framework to regulate practice. There are no mechanisms to enforce a code of conduct or to set standards for training. This vacuum has allowed manipulation and misinformation to flourish, damaging the profession’s reputation. This undermines implementation of Article 35 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to access information and the Access to Information Act of 2016. Without a statutory framework, these rights cannot be fully realised in line with the national values of transparency and accountability enshrined in Article 10.

Recent crises illustrate the stakes. Devastating floods and widespread protests have exposed gaps in how communication is managed. Inconsistent messaging erodes public trust and hampers effective response. A statutory framework would require organisations to develop detailed communication plans, crisis protocols and stakeholder engagement strategies. This would ensure that communication during emergencies is structured, transparent and credible.

International precedent reinforces the case. Nigeria, Zambia and the United Kingdom all discovered that voluntary regulation has limits. Statutory recognition is what unlocks full trust and co-ordination. Kenya cannot afford to leave its communication infrastructure unprotected when every government directive, health advisory and investment update depends on it.

The Bill also advances professionalism. It legitimises the PR and communication field by providing clear operational guidelines and ensuring that only qualified practitioners enter the profession. It mandates continuing professional development, giving members access to structured training programmes that keep them current with global best practice. This strengthens the profession internally while protecting the public externally.

Anchoring PR in law is not about bureaucracy. It is about safeguarding truth in an era where disinformation spreads faster than facts. It is about ensuring that Kenyans can trust the information they receive. During the Covid‑19 pandemic, misinformation cost lives. During elections, distorted narratives threatened peace. In financial markets, poor communication eroded investor confidence. In each case, the difference between resilience and crisis lay in whether communication was trusted.

The Bill is also inclusive. It does not disrupt those already in practice. It does not impose new costs on taxpayers. Instead, it elevates the profession, giving practitioners recognition and authority while protecting the public. It is reform without burden, progress without disruption.

Kenya has always been a leader in communication innovation. From mobile money to digital governance, we have pioneered systems that others emulate. Anchoring PR in law continues this tradition. It ensures that as technology evolves, our communication infrastructure remains resilient, ethical and trustworthy.

The timing could not be more symbolic. From November 2 to 6, Kenya will host the fifth East Africa Public Relations Week (EAPRW) in Malindi, Kilifi County. The region’s leading communicators will gather to debate, learn and celebrate the profession. What better moment to demonstrate that Kenya is ready to lead by example than by professionalising communication through legislation that secures trust and resilience for generations to come.

PRSK’s 55-year journey has brought Kenya to the threshold of its golden age. To step fully into it, Parliament has the historic and strategic responsibility to pass the PRCM Bill. Communication is not a random activity. Anchoring this connective tissue of governance and development in law will ensure that Kenya’s golden age of strategic PR is not only celebrated but secured.

As East Africa’s communicators converge in Malindi, therefore, Kenya has a rare opportunity to lead the region. Passing the Bill would send a clear message that we value truth, professionalism and resilience in communication. It would show that we are ready to protect our national narrative, strengthen investor confidence and secure our democracy. The time to act is now.

Communications Manager, Public Relations Society of Kenya.