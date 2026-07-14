The unintended impact of growing tech use on higher learning

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Every digital innovation creates winners and losers, empowers some while marginalising others, and alters relationships, identities, and expectations across the university ecosystem. [iStockphoto]

Technology has become one of the most defining forces shaping institutions of higher learning.

Discussions often celebrate artificial intelligence, learning management systems, digital libraries, and smart campuses as symbols of progress.

While these innovations have transformed teaching, research, and administration, the conversation frequently overlooks a more profound reality: technology is fundamentally changing people before it changes processes.

Every digital innovation creates winners and losers, empowers some while marginalising others, and alters relationships, identities, and expectations across the university ecosystem.

Students are usually viewed as the primary beneficiaries of educational technology. They enjoy greater access to learning resources, flexible study schedules, and instant communication with lecturers.

Yet beneath these advantages lies an underexplored impact.

The constant availability of digital content has shortened attention spans, increased cognitive overload, and fostered dependence on artificial intelligence for assignments and problem-solving.

Many students now struggle to distinguish between genuine learning and merely completing tasks with technological assistance.

The pressure to remain constantly connected also contributes to digital fatigue, anxiety, and reduced face-to-face social interactions, potentially weakening interpersonal and teamwork skills that employers highly value.

Lecturers experience one of the most significant but least acknowledged transformations. Technology has not simply digitised teaching; it has fundamentally redefined academic work. Preparing online or hybrid lessons often requires substantially more time than traditional classroom instruction.

Lecturers are expected to master new software, create engaging multimedia content, respond to students almost instantly through multiple communication channels, and continuously adapt to emerging technologies such as generative AI.

The boundaries between professional and personal life have become increasingly blurred, with emails, discussion forums, and virtual consultations extending well beyond normal working hours.

While technology promises efficiency, many lecturers experience increased workloads, digital burnout, and concerns that AI may gradually diminish their traditional role as the primary source of knowledge.

Among the most overlooked groups are administrative staff working in admissions, finance, procurement, examinations, and student records.

Automation has undoubtedly improved efficiency by reducing paperwork and accelerating service delivery. However, it has also introduced new forms of workplace anxiety. Employees who once relied on years of institutional knowledge may feel their expertise is becoming obsolete as digital systems standardise processes.

Their roles increasingly shift from decision-makers to system operators, requiring continuous reskilling while simultaneously creating fears of redundancy.

The psychological burden of adapting to constant technological change is often underestimated during digital transformation initiatives.

University ICT departments constitute another invisible population that carries much of the responsibility for successful digital transformation. As institutions adopt cloud services, cybersecurity measures, and AI-powered platforms, ICT professionals face relentless pressure to maintain uninterrupted services while defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Their work is largely invisible when systems function effectively but becomes highly visible during system failures. This imbalance contributes to chronic stress, burnout, and under-recognition despite their central role in institutional resilience.

Technology also transforms library professionals in unexpected ways. Rather than becoming obsolete, librarians have evolved into digital information specialists who guide students in navigating vast online resources, evaluating information credibility, and managing research data.

Similarly, laboratory technicians must now maintain sophisticated digital equipment, automated laboratories, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, demanding technical competencies that extend far beyond traditional laboratory management.

Even groups rarely considered in technology strategies—including cleaners, security personnel, and maintenance staff—experience significant changes.

Smart buildings, digital attendance systems, surveillance technologies, predictive maintenance tools, and mobile reporting applications require new digital skills. Without adequate training, these employees risk exclusion from the institution's digital future despite being essential contributors to campus operations.

Beyond individual stakeholders, technology quietly reshapes university culture. Communication increasingly occurs through digital platforms rather than informal face-to-face interactions, weakening opportunities for spontaneous collaboration and mentorship.

Decision-making becomes increasingly data-driven, potentially prioritising measurable performance indicators over human judgment, empathy, and academic values.

Trust, organisational identity, and institutional memory evolve as algorithms influence decisions once made through personal experience and professional discretion.

Ultimately, the success of technology in higher education should not be measured solely by faster systems or smarter campuses but by its capacity to enhance the wellbeing, capability, and inclusion of every member of the university community.

Institutions that invest only in technological infrastructure while neglecting the human dimensions of change risk creating digitally advanced campuses inhabited by disengaged employees, overwhelmed students, and fragmented communities.

Sustainable digital transformation therefore requires a balanced approach—one that views technology not as an end in itself, but as a means of empowering people, preserving academic values, and fostering a resilient, inclusive, and human-centred university ecosystem.

- The writer is the founder, The Loop Consulting, and an adjunct lecturer at a local private university