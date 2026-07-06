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When learners speak, society must listen

By Editorial | Jul. 6, 2026
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Kenya Music Festival has evolved under the Competency-Based Education curriculum.[File, Standard]

For decades, the Kenya Music Festival was largely viewed as a celebration of talent, the biggest stage for songs, dances, poems and dramatic performances. Today, however, it has evolved into something more significant.

Under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum, it has become a national classroom where learners use creativity to confront the challenges affecting their lives and communities. The Nairobi regional festival has once again demonstrated that today's learners are not merely entertainers.

They are thoughtful observers of society. Through music, dance and elocution, they have boldly addressed drug and substance abuse, environmental conservation, financial literacy, mental health, climate change, teacher motivation, peaceful coexistence, career choices and responsible citizenship.

What stands out is that these are not abstract themes chosen for competition. They are real problems that learners encounter daily. They witness classmates dropping out because of drugs, families struggling with financial hardships, environmental degradation threatening livelihoods, and growing intolerance within society. Instead of remaining silent, they are choosing to speak through art.

 Ironically, while learners raise these concerns, many adults, including parents, appear unwilling to listen.

Parents are the first teachers of every child, yet many remain absent from conversations about values, discipline and emotional wellbeing. Some are too occupied with economic pressures to notice warning signs of drug abuse, mental health struggles or peer influence among their children.

Others leave almost every aspect of upbringing to teachers, despite the fact that character formation begins at home. The performances at the festival repeatedly reminded audiences that education is a shared responsibility. Schools can nurture talents, teachers can mentor learners, but parents must reinforce these lessons beyond the classroom.

A child cannot sing about financial responsibility during the day only to witness wasteful financial habits at home. Neither can a learner advocate for environmental conservation while adults continue polluting their surroundings.

The festival has also shown that young people possess innovative ideas capable of solving community problems. They are learning about saving, entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable development while still in school.

These are the very skills Kenya requires to reduce unemployment and create future wealth creators rather than job seekers.

Adults should therefore stop dismissing children's voices as mere performances. Behind every song lies a message. Behind every poem is a concern. Behind every dance is a lesson waiting to be embraced.

The Kenya Music Festival is proving that learners understand the challenges facing society, and in many cases, they are proposing solutions. The question is whether parents, leaders and the wider community are willing to hear them.

 If society continues ignoring these voices, it will have missed one of the greatest opportunities to build a responsible, innovative and compassionate generation. When learners speak, Kenya should not simply applaud the performance, it should act on the message.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Kenya Music Festival Creative Arts Talent Development Competency-Based Education (CBE)
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