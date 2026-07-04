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Ruto and Muhoozi media fight has a silver lining

By Mark Oloo | Jul. 4, 2026
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A landmark moment in history unfolded this week with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s surprise defence of the media in the wake of recent developments in Kenya and Uganda.

In his previous life, Mr Gachagua made huge political capital out of ridiculing journalists. He called them ‘gossip mongers’ and accused media outlets of inciting Kenyans against the Finance Bill in 2024.

Like a dog on a bone, he made reporters a punching bag. “It’s time to call out the media. You worked with Raila Odinga to fight President William Ruto, but you failed,” he would say. Armed with his trademark razor-sharp tongue, Riggy G repeatedly urged his supporters to ‘ignore these characters.’

But then ‘Mr Wamunyoro’ never depletes his bag of guiles. Having tasted the political cold firsthand since his impeachment in 2024, the ‘shareholder’ now wants to rebuild bridges with an industry he despised. On Tuesday, he told East Africa’s presidents to leave the media alone. A weird role player, that one!

Then came UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar who accuses journalists of being hirelings. Amid the din, however, the media find themselves in the soup. Last week, Ugandan military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba closed two television stations and a newspaper.

At home, President William Ruto faulted the coverage of himself and his administration by The Standard. I’ve no time to discuss General Muhoozi. As for President Ruto, he was simply responding with feedback.

In Mass Communication 101, the right of reply and feedback are sacrosanct. A healthy media environment can’t be without criticism. It’s one where accountability and dialogue can coexist. The true test isn’t whether leaders are criticised but whether they can engage with criticism without undermining free press. 

Here’s my two cents: It’s isn’t helping to disparage the mainstream press for ‘unfair’ coverage. What’s best for our region is to strengthen the wider information ecosystem by investing in community media, or what others would call ‘alternative professional media’ that don’t fit the description of legacy journalism.

I am talking about outlets built around geographical rather than tribal identities. Unlike legacy press, which often chase headlines and interests, community media aren’t accountable to any power centres. Their greatest asset is proximity. Thus, leaders dissatisfied with the mainstream media would do better to support community outlets as credible channels for locally grounded journalism.

A diverse media landscape with large, small, national and community outlets offer a marketplace of ideas and a better chance to separate fact from sensationalism. Community media are now trusted more because their credibility is constantly tested ‘kwa ground’ by the ‘little’ communities they serve. 

A few days ago, I met Mr Phanuel Odero, a young man behind the newly established ‘Piny Luo TV’ in Rongo, Migori County. Housed within Rongo Maranatha Faith Assembly premises with support from Bishop Margaret Fanuel and Pastor Kevin Oromo, the station became a powerful voice overnight.

Mr Odero mobilised personal savings to register and pay the licence fees for his Salem Media company. When he isn’t airing community-focused features, he hosts political discussions and vox pops on topical issues. On Sundays, the station streams church services alongside commentaries that reflect the everyday realities of the southern Nyanza community it serves.

Such community outlets don’t require heavy regulation because their survival depends largely on trust in the locality. This reminds me of Mexico. The country has one of the highest concentrations of daily newspapers in the world, yet it operates without a statutory regulator. It’s all about self-regulation.

We should support pioneers like Mr Odero with ideas, partnerships and resources. In the 90s, community newspapers like ‘Otit Mach’ and ‘Rameny Piny’ shaped public discourse in Luo Nyanza. Today, that tradition lives on through Kenya’s roughly 78 licensed community FM stations.

That said, Dr Ruto’s reaction has a silver lining. It’s a reminder that what’s published or broadcast doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Newsmakers have a voice too, and journalism is strongest when it enjoys public trust. As confidence in the mainstream appears to wane, community media have a chance to fill the gap.

-The writer is a communications practitioner.

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