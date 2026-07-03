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'Hapa wizi tu:' Our thieving ways turning Kenya into failed State

By Peter Kimani | Jul. 3, 2026
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Corruption has become deeply embedded in society.[Standard]

Folks, happy new month! I suspect this enthusiastic greeting might seem misplaced given that the month of June was incredibly cold and bleak, and July is predicted to be even colder. But it is shining as a write.

When regular folks discuss weather, like the Brits, then things are thick. But there’s never a dull moment in our land. In this very week, when Prezzo Bill Ruto launched an overpass on a major road that no doubt could be one of our links to Singapore, some killjoy managed to steal his thunder.

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Related Topics

Corruption in Kenya Government Corruption Public Finance Corruption Culture
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