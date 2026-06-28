Kenyans should stop waiting for heroes since they live among us

Audio By Vocalize

Isaac Kalue Green. [Courtesy]

Last Friday, I stood beside two graves that reminded me how quickly life can change and how long a meaningful life can continue to speak. My dear friend, Stephen Ngei Musyoka, and his beloved wife, Gianaphina Mumbua Ngei, directors of Makindu Motors, were laid to rest before nearly twenty thousand mourners after they died together in a tragic road accident.

They had gathered not because Ngei held high office, but because he had quietly earned a meaningful place in their lives. As I reflected on the farewell, one truth became unmistakable. We were not burying the motorcycles he had assembled. They were still traveling across Kenya. We were not burying the livelihoods he had created. They were still feeding families.

Since 2006, his enterprise has sold an estimated 300,000 motorcycles, touching the livelihoods of at least two million Kenyans. He did not simply assemble motorcycles. He assembled livelihoods, opportunity and dignity. As I sat quietly through the funeral service, one question refused to leave me.

Why do we spend so much of our national conversation waiting for heroes when we have been surrounded by them all along? Perhaps Kenya’s greatest challenge is not a shortage of extraordinary people. It is our failure to recognise ordinary people doing extraordinary work.

We have become a nation that celebrates significance only after it becomes visible, rather than nurturing it as it quietly grows. Yesterday, as the world marked Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day, that question grew even more urgent. We often imagine that nation-building begins in the State House, Parliament, county headquarters, or corporate boardrooms.

Yet every morning, long before offices open, Kenya is already awake. It wakes in kiosks, jua kali workshops, boda boda stages, small farms, salons, markets, garages, and village shops. The economy is already moving before the speeches begin.

That is our national contradiction. We complain about unemployment while overlooking the millions already creating jobs. We spend endless hours debating what leaders should do next, yet far less time asking what each citizen can build. History has never been written by spectators. It has always been written by builders. Nature teaches a profound lesson. A forest never waits for a single giant tree. Every seed simply grows where God planted it until ordinary seeds become an extraordinary forest. Great nations are built the same way. Their greatest resource is not beneath the ground but in ordinary citizens who quietly choose to solve one problem at a time.

Kenya has about 7.4 million MSMEs that employ more than 14 million people and contribute about 40 per cent of our national output. Imagine each enterprise as a tree. Kenya already has a forest capable of transforming our future. The question is whether we will protect it, nurture it, and allow it to flourish.

Leadership, therefore, carries a sacred responsibility. Leadership does not create value. It protects, enables, or destroys it. Every public decision should answer four simple questions. Does it make it easier to start? Easier to grow? Easier to employ? Easier to remain honest? If not, it stands in the way of the very people who carry Kenya forward.

Citizens also have responsibilities no government can fulfill for them. Every Kenyan can create value where they stand. Buy from local producers. Mentor a young entrepreneur. Plant productive trees. Join cooperatives. Keep honest records and reject corruption, because trust is the first capital every enterprise needs. Great nations are built when ordinary initiative becomes an everyday habit.

As we entrusted Ngei and his beloved wife to God’s eternal hands last Friday, one truth settled deeply in my heart. The greatest tribute we can pay those who quietly built our nation is not to honour them after they are gone, but to carry on what they began. Kenya’s future will be shaped not by the heroes we admire, but by ordinary citizens who choose to begin. Think green. Act green!

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