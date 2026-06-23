From compliance to performance: Why Kenya must rethink public sector accountability

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Huduma Centre at GPO in Nairobi offers various government services. [File, Standard]

The Government of Kenya has been deliberate and consistent in its call for a productive, efficient and accountable public service. From the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) to the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy, the policy signal is unmistakable: Public institutions must demonstrate value for every shilling of expenditure. The National Productivity and Performance Conference held recently was a welcome reinforcement of that agenda, providing an important platform to translate policy intent into practical action. What that conversation made clear is that fiscal sustainability and service excellence are not competing priorities. They are achieved together, through one instrument; institutionalised productivity measurement.

The distinction between spending control and productivity improvement is worth dwelling on. Expenditure management asks how much is being spent while productivity measurement asks how much value is being generated per shilling committed. An institution that delivers more output within its existing resource envelope does not merely satisfy a compliance requirement. It becomes a force multiplier for the government's development agenda, expanding what the state can offer citizens without requiring additional budgetary allocation. This is precisely the kind of performance culture the government has been calling for, and it is achievable when accountability mechanisms are built to capture it.

The challenge lies in what public institutions have historically chosen to measure. Performance management systems have tended to reward process compliance over statutory output, with institutions demonstrating activity rather than impact. Reports submitted, meetings held and circulars issued are not productivity indicators. They are inputs at best. When accountability systems cannot distinguish between a busy institution and a productive one, the result is an assessment that is technically compliant but managerial inconclusive. Shifting to mandate-linked, numerically computed metrics closes that gap decisively. When a metric is derived directly from a statutory function and expressed as a calculated ratio, performance assessment becomes objective, comparable, and credible.

This shift is most powerful when embedded within existing governance architecture. There is no need to build parallel systems. Productivity indices can live directly inside balanced scorecards, result-based management systems and performance contracts, cascaded from the chief executive through line management, reviewed quarterly alongside other strategic KPIs, and tied to documented corrective action where targets are missed. Integration within existing structures also creates the cross-institutional benchmarking that government policy has long sought but rarely achieved at scale.

The global standards community offers valuable reinforcement here. ISO 30414:2025, an international standard for human capital reporting, establishes a common methodology through which organisations measure, report and benchmark workforce productivity with transparency and objectivity. Human capital is the state's most significant asset. Treating it as a measurable, improvable resource rather than simply a fixed cost gives fiscal planners the evidence they need, gives institutional leaders the management intelligence they deserve, and positions Kenya's public service within a globally recognised performance framework.

The reform this moment calls for is a national commitment to standardised productivity measurement across all State Corporations and public institutions, independently validated, linked to resource allocation decisions, and embedded in the performance contracting cycle. This is not a new architecture, it is the completion of an architecture the government has already built, giving it the measurement rigour that makes accountability real rather than reported.

Kenya's Vision 2030 and the successive Medium-Term Plans that operationalise it rest on the premise of a capable, results-driven public service. The investment has been made in institutions, systems, and human capital. What remains is to measure the return on that investment with the same discipline and ambition with which it was made. A high-performing public service is among the most powerful drivers of national economic competitiveness. Productivity measurement is the bridge between ambition and results.

- The writer is the managing director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards