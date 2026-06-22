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Inflation, the Finance Bill 2026, and the hidden cost of idle cash

By Teddy Yanga | Jun. 22, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi, before reading the 2026/27 Budget at Parliament buildings, Nairobi, June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

As June unfolds, one subject has captured the national conversation: the Finance Bill 2026.

From boardrooms to social media feeds to family WhatsApp groups, Kenyans are scrutinising proposals that could reshape how they spend, save, and invest in the coming financial year. 

Much of the debate has centred on taxation and its direct impact on household budgets – understandable concerns, given that any increase in the cost of doing business or of essential goods eventually reaches the consumer.

Yet beneath the discussion of specific clauses lies a broader and more enduring question: is the money we set aside today retaining its value tomorrow? 

For many Kenyans, saving has been regarded as the safest financial decision. Whether held in a bank account, a Sacco, a mobile wallet, or a chama (investment group), money set aside has rightly been seen as a mark of discipline and foresight.

But the economic environment has shifted a lot in recent years, and that shift demands a more deliberate approach. 

With inflation persistently elevated and the prices of everyday essentials continuing to climb, food, transport, housing, electricity, and other basics now consume a larger share of household income than they did just a few years ago.

In this environment, the challenge is no longer simply to save money; it is to preserve its purchasing power. 

This distinction is the heart of the matter. A savings balance may appear unchanged on a statement, but its true worth is measured by what it can buy.

When inflation outpaces the return earned on savings, purchasing power quietly erodes: the same shilling buys fewer goods and services with each passing year.

For households already navigating economic uncertainty, this silent erosion can be every bit as consequential as a visible tax increase and far easier to overlook. 

The point is not that Kenyans should save less. It is our very idea of saving needs to evolve. Financial resilience today means looking beyond simply putting money away; it means ensuring that money works, earning a return that keeps pace with the rising cost of living while remaining accessible when life demands it. 

As awareness of the hidden cost of idle cash grows, more Kenyans are exploring options designed to do exactly that.

Regulated Money Market Funds (MMFs) are one such avenue, offering savers competitive returns alongside the flexibility to access their money when they need it.

Their rising popularity reflects a deeper change in mindset, a recognition that protecting wealth is not only about avoiding loss but also about ensuring money holds its value in an economy where prices keep climbing. 

None of this, of course, substitutes for sound financial habits. Budgeting, managing debt responsibly, maintaining an emergency fund, and investing in line with one’s goals and risk appetite remain the foundation on which all financial resilience is built.

The right financial product complements good discipline; it never replaces it. As the Finance Bill moves through its final stages and households plan for the year ahead, the more pressing financial question may not be how much we save but whether what we save is structured to retain its value over time. 

In a season of rising costs and economic uncertainty, saving remains as important as ever. Preserving the purchasing power of those savings matters even more.

- The writer is a senior investment manager at Lofty-Corban Investments Ltd 

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Finance Bill 2026 Kenya's Inflation Regulated Money Market Funds Emergency Fund
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