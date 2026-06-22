To prosper, our country needs truly value-driven citizenry

Audio By Vocalize

Protesters barricade the Nairobi-Namanga highway in Kitengela town, Kajiado county, during demonstrations against fuel prices. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

In 2010, we embraced the new Constitution with hope. We believed it would spark reform and transform Kenya’s social, political and economic life. That chance still lives. But it demands more than paper. We must use the Constitution daily to build a better Kenya by changing how we live, act and lead.

Every mistake we make, big or small, decays society. Kenya’s success is built on a values-driven citizenry. What we think, we become. Gautama Buddha taught that a corrupt mind makes us corrupt. An evil mind leads us to evil. It takes will power to walk away from tribalism, corruption, and bribery.

Our value to society is forged when good habits displace bad ones. Kenya’s future rests on the thoughts, habits and character of every citizen; from mama mboga to CEO. Sow hatred, tribalism or greed, and we shall harvest them.

Without value-driven citizens, Kenya’s social, economic, spiritual and political progress stays a mirage. Our schools must teach children honesty, truth and fairness. Morality can’t be left to churches alone. It must start at home, in classrooms, mosques, madrasas and temples.

Christianity calls us to love without condition. Islam teaches just submission to Allah. Hinduism upholds righteousness through duty. Buddhism urges us to ease suffering for all living things. Judaism seals a covenant with the Creator in 10 commandments. Different rivers, one ocean: No faith condones immorality or theft. No scripture blesses cruelty.

Bribery is rare in the US. You can’t buy off a police officer over a traffic offence. It’s not big salary. It’s duty built on integrity. Civil servants value their work. They serve gladly, expecting no kickbacks. Now visit Nyayo House for a passport. The faces there will stun you. In 1999, I wasted Sh25,000 chasing mine. I refused to bribe, so they hid it. A good Samaritan freed it after nine months. Here, traffic stops are cash dens. A police friend says bribes from motorists feed every rank.

Corruption is corruption. Anglo-Leasing, Goldenberg, the fake fertiliser scandal, SHA fraud or nicking your neighbour’s chicken. A Gikomba trader selling underweight maize flour adds to the same rot: National ruin. KEBS officers are paid to guard us. Inspect every drug, food and import. Peddlers of fake fertiliser and counterfeit medicine aren’t traders. They’re merchants of national sabotage and decay.

Fairness, character, honesty and integrity build nations. They must live in all of us. Yet look around. A farmer bribes a KTDA clerk to inflate his tea kilos; stealing from his neighbours. What right has he to decry corruption in Nairobi when he practises it at Kebuko buying centre in Kisii? Nor can the clerk demand better pay with clean hands.

We blame Mombasa Road traffic cops, yet matatu operators aren’t innocent. They bribe even with brand-new vehicles. Who’s wrong? If your vehicle’s roadworthy and an officer demands cash, refuse. Ask for the charge sheet. Face court. Be patient. Shortcuts kill justice.

We blame corruption on the top but citizens aren’t blameless. You can’t point at the State House when your ballot choices sink national growth. Vote knowingly for a thief; MCA, Governor, Senator, MP or President, and you’re complicit in our decay, misrule and rotten leadership.

Must you demand for handouts which can only buy chapati and mandazi and end up crowning a clueless leader who won’t change your life or your country?

The worst culprits are often the learned; university graduates. You filled lecture halls. You should be role models, showing why we must elect value-driven leaders. Yet you voted for governors with dubious academic papers, who can’t explain a single policy. Clueless on leadership and management. Meritocracy is alien in our society.

Geoffrey Mogire, Minneapolis-based ex-Knut official, laments Kenya’s collapsing ethics. He’s troubled by COTU boss Francis Atwoli’s shift from defending workers to government cheer-leading.

In 2024, youth filled the streets, furious at harsh taxes. Some died, others were maimed. They marched against archaic laws from Parliament and the Executive. Elections are coming next year. Will voters now vet aspirants properly, or simply back status quo apologists?

Mr Nyaringo is a Kenyan public affairs commentator and governance advocate in Washington, US