Why many secondary school students struggle to read well

Last week, I spent several days in Uasin Gishu and Kakamega counties assessing my students who are currently on teaching practice. I find such visits among the most rewarding aspects of university teaching. They take us away from lecture halls and academic theories, placing us directly in the realities of Kenyan classrooms. We are able to observe how pedagogical principles are being translated into practice. They also provide an opportunity to listen to teachers, learners and school leaders to understand their lived educational experiences.

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