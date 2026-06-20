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Refugee Day: From solidarity to shared prosperity

By Simon Nzioka | Jun. 20, 2026
Congolese refugees line up to receive  food aid at Musenyi refugees site. [AFP]

Today, on  World Refugee Day held annually on June 20th, we commemorate the strength, courage and resilience of millions of refugees and hosting communities in equal measure. World Refugee Day is our primary opportunity to amplify and engage the public with UNHCR's global public advocacy campaign, #WithRefugees.

The campaign expresses solidarity with people forced to flee. In Kenya, World Refugee Day is marked in three main locations namely, Dadaab refugee camp, Kakuma refugee camp and Nairobi.

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Refugees And Host Communities Shirika Plan For Refugees Kenya World Refugee Day 2026 Refugee Inclusion And Self Reliance
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