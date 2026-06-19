Informed consumer is key to dealing with fake motor insurance certificates

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You pay for motor insurance, receive a certificate, place it on your windscreen as required, and move on with life. For most Kenyan motorists, that is where the process ends. But what if the certificate is fake? What if your insurance was cancelled months ago without your knowledge?

These are questions that more motorists are being forced to confront as cases of fake motor insurance certificates continue to emerge across the country. According to the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI), many victims are not intentionally breaking the law. They are ordinary motorists who purchased insurance in good faith but were deceived by rogue and often unlicensed agents.

The risks extend far beyond receiving a traffic offence. A motorist driving with fake insurance is effectively uninsured. This means that in the event of an accident, they may be forced to pay for vehicle repairs, property damage, medical expenses, and compensation claims out of their own pocket. For serious accidents, these costs can be financially devastating.

The problem often begins when fraudsters issue altered or fake certificates that look genuine. In other cases, they activate the policy before cancelling it and keeping the premium intended for the insurer. The motorist continues driving, unaware that the cover no longer exists.

This is why insurance verification has become increasingly important.

AKI encourages all motorists to verify their insurance through the Bima Yangu App or by dialling *352#. The process takes less than a minute and provides immediate confirmation of the status of the policy. Motorists can see whether their insurance is genuine, cancelled, expired, invalid, or scheduled to start at a future date. The verification also provides information on the insurer, policy dates, and type of cover.

Motorists should be particularly cautious when an agent cannot provide proof of payment from the insurer, refuses to share policy documents, or insists on personally handling every aspect of the process without transparency.

While most insurance agents operate professionally, fraudsters continue to exploit consumer trust. Verifying insurance independently helps eliminate uncertainty and ensures motorists know exactly where they stand.

AKI is working with the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit, Insurance Regulatory Authority, and Traffic Police to combat insurance fraud. However, the most effective defence remains an informed consumer.

The next time you purchase or renew your motor insurance, do not stop at receiving the certificate, take a minute to verify it. Because when it comes to motor insurance, peace of mind comes from knowing your cover is genuine not simply assuming it is.