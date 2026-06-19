It is wrong to eschew journalists' questions

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Political leaders should respect press.[Courtesy]

Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka are prominent politicians who have their eyes set on the State House. They take every available opportunity to lambast the Ruto administration for all manner of evils. That is in order and is what is expected of a vibrant opposition in a democracy.

However, it is absurd when these very same leaders, who preach such lofty ideals, appear to impede the smooth operation of an important cog of democracy–journalism.

On several occasions, the two have separately been captured on camera outrightly declining to answer journalists’ questions. Only last week, after he addressed a press conference over the High Court’s judgment that upheld his impeachment, Mr Gachagua dismissively told journalists: “Hakuna maswali nafikiri it’s very clear. Hapana. It’s clear. Tutaharibu..hiyo iko sawa.”

Kalonzo (he of your name betrays your fame) has similarly declined to answer questions after addressing journalists in the recent past. It is not right for leaders to call press conferences and then decline to answer questions.

What politicians should know, if they don’t already, is that the people have the right to know. It is a core responsibility of journalists to relay factual information to the public. Journalism is not about unquestioningly regurgitating what leaders and others say. Journalists are obligated to ask questions, sometimes difficult ones, on behalf of the people. It’s a democratic prerequisite. When political leaders disregard these questions, they not only offend journalists but also Kenyans and democracy as well.

Leaders who have nothing to hide should never fear to answer journalists’ questions.

All said and done, in a country where a former president has dismissed newspapers as being only good for wrapping meat, declining to answer journalists’ questions may look like a minor transgression. But if Kalonzo and Gachagua want Kenyans to believe that they will be the best defenders of democracy, they should be the last persons to snub journalists. Because journalism is the lifeblood of democracy.