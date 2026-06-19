There is need for joint effort to tackle youth mental health crisis

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East Africa is home to one of the youngest populations in the world, with over 60 per cent of its citizens under the age of 25. While this youth population presents a powerful opportunity for innovation and economic transformation, many young people are facing increasing socio-economic and political pressures that are shaping their mental health and overall well-being.

In Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, young people are growing up in contexts marked by political uncertainty, unemployment, and rising living costs. These challenges create stress, anxiety, and a shrinking sense of hope for the future. From a psychological perspective, this is particularly concerning because youth and early adulthood are critical stages for identity development, emotional stability, and social adjustment. When disrupted by external stressors, the risk of mental health challenges increases significantly.

Political instability remains one of the major stress factors affecting youth in the region. Periods of elections, protests, and governance transitions often expose young people to violence, insecurity, and uncertainty. Repeated exposure to instability often leads to chronic stress, fear, reduced trust in institutions, and in some cases, withdrawal from civic life or engagement in risky coping behaviours.

At the same time, economic strain and rising cost of living continue to deepen psychological distress. Inflation, unemployment, and inequality have left many young people struggling to meet basic needs. Those in informal urban sectors are particularly vulnerable due to unstable incomes and lack of social protection. For many youth transitioning from education to employment, the gap between expectations and reality leads to frustration, uncertainty, and reduced self-worth.

Unemployment further complicates youth development and identity formation. Employment is more than income; it provides structure, purpose, identity, and social connection. Without it, many young people experience loss of direction, low self-esteem, isolation, and increased vulnerability to substance use and other risky behaviours.

These combined pressures have contributed to a growing youth mental health crisis in East Africa. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and suicidal thoughts are increasingly reported, yet remain largely underdiagnosed and undertreated, according to WHO. Access to mental health care is still limited due to stigma, shortage of professionals, and weak integration into primary health systems. In many communities, mental health challenges are still interpreted mainly through cultural or spiritual lenses, which may delay timely clinical intervention.

Despite these challenges, cultural, community, and faith-based systems remain a major source of support. Churches, mosques, and community organisations provide counseling, emotional care, and spiritual guidance that help individuals cope with life stressors. They play a key role in reducing stigma and promoting hope and resilience. However, experts emphasise the need for collaboration between faith leaders and mental health professionals to ensure a balanced approach that integrates spiritual care with clinical treatment.

Restoring hope among young people therefore requires a coordinated and multi-sectoral response. Governments must prioritise youth inclusion in decision-making, strengthen governance systems, and implement effective mental health policies. Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, digital opportunities, and access to credit is also essential in expanding opportunities for young people.

Ms Kendi is a counselling psychologist at Amani Counselling and Training Centre.