Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Belated birthday wishes to Willy Mutunga, our true liberation hero

By Peter Kimani | Jun. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Chief Justice Emeritus, Dr Willy Mutunga, turned 79 this week, and since he hates surprises, he blew off the candles to mark the milestone before we could take pictures! He’s always been like that. Self-effacing, down to earth, and wise.

Willy, as he’s simply known to his friends, or comrades, as he prefers, appears sprightly for his age, and it’s easy to understand why: his life’s outlook has never really changed. His friends never change, even though his life circumstances have, as they did when he was made the nation’s first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution, which he helped mediate as an active member of the civil society. He chronicles this in a legal tome, Constitution-making From the Middle: Civil Society and Transition Politics in Kenya, 1992-1997.

Willy had been in the trenches much ealier, since 1970s, when he joined the Faculty of Law at the University of Nairobi. He would rise to the helm of the academic and staff union in those heady days when spotting a beard was enough to earn one a stint in the coolers.

In the event, he would be detained without trial for defending dissidents like the late Ngugi wa Thiong’o, and endure more than a year in some of the nation’s most notorious prisons like Manyani.

What’s remarkable about his reflections of those times is his equanimity and complete lack of bitterness. He suffered for his nation and he was glad to do it. Now that that’s phase is gone, he’s happy to recede in the background and enjoy an occasional surprise from friends and family, and blow off the candles! May Allah grant you many more, comrade!

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Willy Mutunga Chief Justice Emeritus Dr Willy Mutunga Ngugi wa Thiong’o
.

Latest Stories

Battle for school games honours continues across counties today
Battle for school games honours continues across counties today
Sports
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
Court told state has not released Sh1.7b Ebola facility deal
National
By Kamau Muthoni
6 hrs ago
Africa's World Cup revolution
Sports
By Fred Asanyo Monda
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's bold G7 appeal rings hollow without concrete action at home
By Patrick Muinde 7 secs ago
Ruto's bold G7 appeal rings hollow without concrete action at home
Judge to Matara: No more excuses in Wahu murder trial
By Nancy Gitonga 7 secs ago
Judge to Matara: No more excuses in Wahu murder trial
Coalition politics cannot defeat Ruto in 2027, says Wanjigi
By Juliet Omelo 7 secs ago
Coalition politics cannot defeat Ruto in 2027, says Wanjigi
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
By Eunice Omollo 7 secs ago
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved