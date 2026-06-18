Why more and more global leaders are turning to Beijing

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China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspect a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 20, 2026. [AFP]

In recent weeks, China has hosted several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as senior officials from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. These engagements reflect China’s growing influence as a major economic, industrial, technological, and diplomatic power. Through initiatives such as the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation, held every three years to strengthen trade, infrastructure, industrialisation, and investment partnerships, China has positioned itself as both a strategic development partner and a central player in global economic transformation.

Discussions during these engagements have focused on trade, infrastructure financing, technology cooperation, energy security, green energy, industrialisation, and global supply chains. Many countries now engage Beijing not only as a manufacturing hub and trading partner but also as a source of infrastructure development, innovation, and industrial expertise.

China’s rise to this position is rooted in nearly five decades of deliberate planning and reform. The turning point came in 1978 when Deng Xiaoping launched the Reform and Opening-Up policy. At the time, China was characterised by widespread poverty, a largely rural population, and economic isolation. Through gradual but consistent reforms, the country transitioned from a state-controlled economy to a market-oriented system while maintaining political stability and a long-term development vision.

One of the defining features of China’s transformation has been policy consistency. The country adopted disciplined five-year development plans focused on industrialisation, infrastructure expansion, technological advancement, export growth, agricultural modernisation, education reform, and poverty reduction. This long-term approach created investor confidence and enabled the country to pursue ambitious national goals without the policy disruptions often experienced elsewhere.

A cornerstone of this strategy was the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shantou, Xiamen, and, later, Pudong in Shanghai. These zones were carefully designed around specific economic strengths. Shenzhen became a global centre for electronics and telecommunications, while Pudong specialised in finance and advanced technology. Rather than competing with one another, the zones complemented each other through strategic specialisation based on regional advantages, labour availability, infrastructure, and market access.

The SEZ model helped create an integrated manufacturing ecosystem supported by extensive investments in transport, logistics, and industrial infrastructure. This enabled efficient movement of raw materials and finished products and allowed China to master entire manufacturing value chains. Over time, the country emerged as the factory of the world, producing everything from electronics and machinery to solar panels and electric vehicles.

Infrastructure development played an equally important role. China invested heavily in highways, ports, airports, industrial parks, urban transit systems, energy networks, and the world’s largest high-speed railway system. These investments reduced transport costs, improved efficiency, and strengthened competitiveness in international trade. Chinese firms are now recognised globally for their expertise in infrastructure delivery and are actively involved in projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Another critical pillar of China’s transformation has been investment in human capital. Chinese leaders recognised early that industrialisation required a skilled workforce. Consequently, the country expanded access to education, strengthened science and mathematics training, and invested heavily in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Technical colleges and vocational institutions were deliberately aligned with industrial priorities. Unlike many developing countries where education systems operate independently of labour market needs, China linked training programmes directly to sectors driving economic growth, including manufacturing, engineering, construction, renewable energy, and emerging technologies.

A less publicised but highly significant reform involved restructuring higher education to strengthen vocational and technical training. Around 2014, China initiated reforms to convert more than 600 academic institutions into vocational and polytechnic-oriented universities. The objective was to address industrial skills shortages and support economic modernisation. This reflected a clear understanding that national development depends not only on university

graduates but also on technicians, technologists, engineers, artisans, and other skilled professionals who drive production and innovation.

These investments in skills development have been complemented by substantial spending on research and development. Today, China is home to some of the world’s largest technology companies and fastest-growing innovation ecosystems. The country has made major advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and advanced manufacturing.

China has also expanded its global influence through trade and investment partnerships. Initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative seek to improve connectivity and strengthen economic cooperation across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Through infrastructure financing, industrial partnerships, and development cooperation, China has positioned itself as a key partner for countries seeking economic growth and industrial transformation.

The growing number of world leaders visiting Beijing is therefore not accidental. They are engaging a country that has demonstrated how strategic planning, industrial policy, infrastructure investment, skills development, and technological innovation can transform a nation within a single generation.

From a largely rural and economically isolated country in the late 1970s, China has emerged as a global powerhouse in manufacturing, trade, infrastructure, technology, and innovation. Its experience offers valuable lessons on the importance of policy consistency, industrial coordination, investment in human capital, and long-term national planning as foundations for sustainable economic transformation.