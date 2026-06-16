Beyond the Finance Bill: Kenya's real Budget debate is about spending

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we were all left in shock by the violent disruption of a post-Budget event being held on church premises at the end of last week. As is becoming more and more common in our increasingly violent pre-2027 election moment, “goons” were fingered for blame, and we now have the usual posturing from officialdom about ongoing investigations.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…