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Beyond the Finance Bill: Kenya's real Budget debate is about spending

By Denis Kabaara | Jun. 16, 2026

Suspected goons disrupt a post-budget forum. [Courtesy]

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we were all left in shock by the violent disruption of a post-Budget event being held on church premises at the end of last week. As is becoming more and more common in our increasingly violent pre-2027 election moment, “goons” were fingered for blame, and we now have the usual posturing from officialdom about ongoing investigations.

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