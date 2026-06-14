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Awaken the tourism giant that Kenya is

By Mutahi Mureithi | Jun. 14, 2026
Tourists at Maasai Mara National game reserve in Narok county. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

By any standard, Kenya is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. We have breathtaking landscapes, unique wildlife, pristine beaches, mountains, lakes, and cultural icons that should be known all over the world.

Starting with the snow-capped peaks of Mt Kenya to the white sandy beaches of the coast and the savannahs in between, Kenya possesses a natural wealth that many nations can only dream of. Yet despite these immense advantages, one cannot escape the feeling that we do not sell our country nearly as well as we should.

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Tourism Marketing Domestic Tourism Kenya Natural Attractions Kenya Tourism Potential
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