Why confidence is draining from Kenya's public life

Over the past few weeks, Kenyans have found themselves navigating an unusual succession of national crises, controversies, and tragedies. Fuel prices have risen sharply. Protests have erupted in several towns, some ending in loss of life.
Questions have emerged over the proposed Ebola facility in Laikipia. Patients have faced disruptions within the Social Health Authority system. The national budget has reignited debate about taxation, debt, and spending.
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