Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wealth creation, spending discipline: What I want to hear in Mbadi's budget

By Dennis Kabaara | Jun. 11, 2026

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi during a media engagement on the 2026 Finance Bill in Nairobi, on May 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The only thing we don’t know about Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s Budget Statement on Thursday is whether or not Pay-As-You-Earn tax bands will be adjusted, first as promised to lower income earners, and second, as recommended, mostly by the bankers, for top income earners (harmonising the top individual tax rate with the corporate one). 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Treasury CS John Mbadi Budget Statement PAYE Tax Bands 2026 Finance Bill
.

Latest Stories

Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Football
By AFP
21 mins ago
KCB disburses Sh49b green loans, screens Sh588b for regional financing
Business
By Esther Dianah
45 mins ago
Pochettino rallies USA fans ahead of Paraguay encounter
Football
By AFP
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
By Standard Team 45 mins ago
Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
By Lewis Nyaundi 45 mins ago
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
By Rosa Agutu 45 mins ago
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
By Macharia Kamau 45 mins ago
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved