Wealth creation, spending discipline: What I want to hear in Mbadi's budget

The only thing we don’t know about Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s Budget Statement on Thursday is whether or not Pay-As-You-Earn tax bands will be adjusted, first as promised to lower income earners, and second, as recommended, mostly by the bankers, for top income earners (harmonising the top individual tax rate with the corporate one).
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