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Kenya complicit in denying Rwanda genocide victims justice

By Mulang'o Baraza | Jun. 9, 2026
Félicien Kabuga during his Initial Appearance at The Hague on November 11, 2020.[Hondebrink-Hermer/UN]

It is 32 years since the Rwandan Genocide, which in a mere three months killed close to a million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus, following the shooting down of an aircraft carrying then leader Juvenal Habyarimana on April 7, 1994. Habyarimana died alongside others, including his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira, and the ensuing pogroms soon claimed the lives of many more, including then-Rwandan prime minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana.

The focus of this particular article, though, is Kenya’s role in denying justice to the victims of the aforesaid near-extermination campaign.

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Rwandan Genocide International Justice Kenya and Accountability Impunity
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