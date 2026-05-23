How MPs Bomas boycott put slow puncture on Kenya's sovereignty

In the annals of Kenya’s constitutional history, one statistic should shame every MP into permanent silence. At the National Constitutional Conference, Bomas I and II, the forum where the people’s will was to be forged into a new Constitution, MPs recorded the worst attendance of all nine delegate categories. Dead last.
Only 13 per cent attended Bomas I, for 28 working days between 28 April and 6 June 2003, and 14 per cent in Bomas II held for 21 working days from 18 August 2003 to 26 September 2004.
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