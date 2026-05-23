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How MPs Bomas boycott put slow puncture on Kenya's sovereignty

By Lawi Sultan Njeremani | May. 23, 2026
A section of MPs during the ParliamentSession after the long recess . February 11th,2025.[Elvis Ogina/Standard]

In the annals of Kenya’s constitutional history, one statistic should shame every MP into permanent silence. At the National Constitutional Conference, Bomas I and II, the forum where the people’s will was to be forged into a new Constitution, MPs recorded the worst attendance of all nine delegate categories. Dead last.

Only 13 per cent attended Bomas I, for 28 working days between 28 April and 6 June 2003, and 14 per cent in Bomas II held for 21 working days from 18 August 2003 to 26 September 2004.

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