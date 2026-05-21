Government's indifference to Kenyans' suffering appalling

A customer shops for sugar in supermarket . [ File Standard]

First, there is raw anger in Kenya, and it cannot be attributed to a single factor. The cost of living is already beyond the reach of many families. They toil and moil to secure their daily bread. Some have school fees to pay while others face health issues that drain their financial resources. Still, others are struggling to make basic investments for tomorrow. Some families juggle a mixture of basic needs, and only God knows how they survive.

Therefore, the news of an increase in pump prices could not have come at a worse time. Any responsible government would be cautious about pushing the struggling population to the limit. What is the lesson? We, the government and the citizenry alike, have not learned that anger, if not managed realistically, will soon destroy the relative peace we currently enjoy.