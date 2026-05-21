Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government's indifference to Kenyans' suffering appalling

By Elias Mokua | May. 21, 2026
A customer shops for sugar in supermarket . [ File Standard]

First, there is raw anger in Kenya, and it cannot be attributed to a single factor. The cost of living is already beyond the reach of many families. They toil and moil to secure their daily bread. Some have school fees to pay while others face health issues that drain their financial resources. Still, others are struggling to make basic investments for tomorrow. Some families juggle a mixture of basic needs, and only God knows how they survive.

Therefore, the news of an increase in pump prices could not have come at a worse time. Any responsible government would be cautious about pushing the struggling population to the limit. What is the lesson? We, the government and the citizenry alike, have not learned that anger, if not managed realistically, will soon destroy the relative peace we currently enjoy.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Cost Of Living Crisis Public Anger Rising Gen Z Protests Industrial Strikes Discontent
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki's absence during fuel crisis raises questions on his leadership
Kindiki's absence during fuel crisis raises questions on his leadership
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
46 mins ago
Address silent mental health epidemic among the clergy
Opinion
By Dr Stephen Kimotho
46 mins ago
AI-driven cyber threats rise amid global skills shortage
Sci & Tech
By Killiad Sinide
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki's absence during fuel crisis raises questions on his leadership
By Ndung’u Gachane 46 mins ago
Kindiki's absence during fuel crisis raises questions on his leadership
Ol Kalou offers Gachagua, Kuria a new battle ring
By Ndung’u Gachane 46 mins ago
Ol Kalou offers Gachagua, Kuria a new battle ring
Fuel is not a luxury, business lobby warns amid high prices
By Brian Ngugi 46 mins ago
Fuel is not a luxury, business lobby warns amid high prices
Revealed: Secret details of disputed Sh208b US health deal
By Nancy Gitonga 46 mins ago
Revealed: Secret details of disputed Sh208b US health deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved