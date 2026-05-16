Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why robots can't fix what bad teachers break in our learners

By Lawi Sultan Njeremani | May. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Robot [Courtesy]

In too many classrooms worldwide, the real crisis isn’t crumbling infrastructure or outdated textbooks; it is the teacher at the front who lacks human attributes essential for healthy teacher-learner bonds. Empathy that truly feels a child’s frustration.

Esteem-building words that lift a struggling student from shame to confidence. Inspirational passion that turns rote facts into a spark of lifelong curiosity.

Mentorship that models resilience, ethical reasoning, and cultural sensitivity through everyday actions. When these qualities are missing, students don’t merely disengage; they learn to hate school and dread entire subjects.

The impatient drill-sergeant math teacher who crushes self-belief. The disengaged history instructor who kills critical thinking with endless regurgitation.

These failures scar generations, especially in overburdened systems where teachers are stretched thin. No amount of policy can paper over this truth: education without human connection is hollow.

Recently at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump spotlighted a sleek humanoid robot from Figure AI, pitching it as “Plato,” a tireless, personalised educator offering every child instantaneous access to literature, science, philosophy, and history. She said a robot that adapts perfectly to each learner’s pace, never tires, and frees children for sports and friendships.

The vision is seductive: robotic AIs stepping in where humans fall short. The pros are undeniable. In an era of teacher shortages and exploding class sizes, AI promises scalability, consistency, and personalisation at levels no single educator can match.

It could deliver adaptive problem-solving simulations, 24/7 availability, and objective feedback, crucial for bridging gaps in rote-heavy systems. Long-term costs could plummet after initial investment, leveling the playing field for rural or low-income students.

In theory, Plato-style robots eliminate bad days, favouritism, and burnout, letting every child access world-class instruction. Yet the cons strike at the soul of learning.

Robots cannot authentically replicate empathy, genuine esteem-building, or the reciprocal trust that emerges from shared vulnerability and nonverbal cues. A machine might simulate encouragement, but it cannot care, inspire through lived example, or model emotional intelligence in real time. Students feel the absence.

Kenya illustrates the tension perfectly. In resource-starved public schools, often with pupil-teacher ratios above 50:1, chronic shortages and lingering rote habits undermine the Competency-Based Curriculum’s push for critical thinking and problem-solving.

Many teachers, overwhelmed, default to syllabus regurgitation, leaving students disengaged or worse. Electricity and internet gaps make flashy full-scale robots seem like a distant luxury. Yet the country’s own challenges reveal a smarter path, not wholesale replacement, but targeted hybrid augmentation.

The hybrid model keeps humans at the centre for what only they can do: empathy, mentorship, and inspiration, while AI shoulders the mechanical load of consistent content delivery, vocabulary expansion, and remote expertise.

A Kenyan innovation recently showcased that synergy in action when a Nairobi start-up demonstrated an AI-powered robotic arm at Machakos Secondary School for the Deaf.

Teachers wore sensor suits to record and grow a database of Kenyan Sign Language gestures, especially for STEM terms where vocabulary gaps have long frustrated instruction.

The arm converted spoken words into precise, real-time signs operable remotely, even in low-connectivity areas, and built affordably from recycled materials. Students reported learning more and feeling genuinely happy in class. Teachers remain the emotional and facilitative core, freed to focus on relationships rather than struggling with technical delivery.

The future of education must honour what makes us human. The robotics allure highlights real inefficiencies, but only a hybrid strategy, with smart robots supporting, never supplanting, great teachers, to preserve the empathy, esteem, and inspiration young learners desperately need. Kenya’s ingenuity points the way. Policymakers everywhere should follow and invest in tools that empower humans, not replace them.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

First Lady Melania Trump Global Robotics Arena Competency-Based Curriculum Kenyan Sign Language
.

Latest Stories

AI boom raises pressure for clean energy transition
AI boom raises pressure for clean energy transition
Sci & Tech
By Killiad Sinide
59 mins ago
The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
Politics
By Omelo Juliet
59 mins ago
50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man
Opinion
By Barack Muluka
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
By Omelo Juliet 59 mins ago
The 50 per cent plus 1 headache for Ruto and the opposition
Ruto's ICC Judge gamble could backfire
By Biketi Kikechi 59 mins ago
Ruto's ICC Judge gamble could backfire
50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man
By Barack Muluka 59 mins ago
50 per cent plus 1 pipedream: Why the President should be a worried man
The making of a political Tsunami?
By Harold Odhiambo and Rogers Otiso 59 mins ago
The making of a political Tsunami?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved