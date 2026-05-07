KIM college sudden shutdown: Has regulator been asleep at the wheel?

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TVETA revoked the accreditation of all Kenya Institute of Management campuses. [File, Standard]

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has dropped a bombshell on Kenya’s education sector. In one sweeping decision, it revoked the accreditation of all Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) campuses, declared certificates issued since 2018 null and void, and ordered the immediate closure of 13 physical branches plus an online arm. The stated reason is that KIM was offering unapproved programmes, awarding unaccredited qualifications, and employing trainers without valid licenses, all in violation of the TVET Act.

On paper, TVETA acted within its legal mandate under Sections 36 and 37 of the TVET Act. Any institution found to be operating outside the law, especially one with KIM’s profile and reach, cannot expect to escape sanction. Upholding quality standards in technical and vocational education is not optional.

But the question is, where has TVETA been since 2018? If KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and issuing unauthorized qualifications, why did TVETA wait years to act? The authority’s statement itself refers to violations that appear to have been ongoing. This invites a charge of regulatory negligence. By its own admission, TVETA has been asleep at the wheel while thousands of students enrolled, paid fees, and graduated with certificates that are now worthless.

Why was a 64‑year‑old institution allowed to drift into illegality without a single warning, a corrective plan, or a phased compliance timetable? A regulator that only wakes up to issue a death sentence has failed in its primary duty of continuous oversight.

KIM’s management has dismissed the TVETA notice as a “political move” and “pure propaganda”. That claim has found fertile ground among a skeptical public. Many Kenyans see the heavy‑handed closure of nearly seven years’ certificates as disproportionate, even vindictive.

What makes the political theory plausible is the absence of any intermediate measure. TVETA could have issued a compliance notice, frozen new admissions, or required KIM to regularise its programmes within a set period. Instead, it chose the nuclear option. That sudden severity, against an institution with deep corporate and government ties fuels suspicion of a hidden agenda.

On the other hand, the regulator insists this is a clean enforcement of the law. If KIM truly breached the TVET Act repeatedly, leniency would set a dangerous precedent.

Whatever the legal or political merits, one group has been completely sidelined: the students. The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) rightly condemned the decision for making “zero provision for the protection of thousands of currently enrolled students.” These are not accomplices in regulatory failure. They are innocent consumers of training services.

What happens to their fees? Their ongoing studies? Their transcripts and credits? TVETA’s order offers no answers. The blanket nullification of certificates since 2018 is particularly cruel. Many graduates are already employed or pursuing further studies based on those papers. To retroactively brand them invalid without a transitional arrangement is not justice. It is a punishment of the innocent.

The Kenya Institute of Management is not a fly‑by‑night college. Founded in 1954, it boasts over 10,000 members and more than 70,000 graduates. If its programmes fell short of TVET approval, the responsible course of action would have been a structured corrective process. Give KIM a reasonable deadline to align its curriculum, validate its trainers, and secure proper accreditation. During that period, current students would be protected, and past graduates would not be disowned.

By choosing the sledgehammer over the scalpel, TVETA has undermined public confidence in its own competence and good faith. It has also handed KIM a narrative of victimhood, whether justified or not.

The KIM affair is not a simple tale of rogue institution versus vigilant regulator. It is a story of systemic failure, years of regulatory slumber, followed by a violent awakening that harms the very people the law is meant to protect.

Unless TVETA and KIM quickly negotiate a stay of execution and an orderly transition, thousands of young Kenyans will pay the price for an authority’s past negligence and present overreach.

That is neither prudent nor considerate. It is, at best, a lesson in how not to enforce the law.