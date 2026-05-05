Why Kenya's public service must rethink power, accountability and the human workplace

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Haji Ahmed, CHRP HR Practitioner at KEBS.

There is a quiet order that has long defined our workplaces. Authority rests at the top, instructions cascade downward, and compliance follows in return. It is a system so familiar that it is rarely questioned not because it is always just, but because it has become normal.

But Kenya’s public service now stands at a defining moment.

Across government, a new expectation is emerging one that goes beyond performance targets and administrative compliance. It calls for accountability rooted in integrity, leadership grounded in fairness, and institutions that recognise the human dignity of those who serve within them.

Recent direction from the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has brought this into sharper focus. Public officers are now expected not only to deliver results, but to take personal responsibility for their actions, uphold ethical standards, and ensure that service delivery reflects the trust placed in them by citizens.This is not merely reform. It is a reawakening.

From Procedure to Personal Responsibility

For years, accountability in the public service has been largely procedural anchored in reports, appraisals, and compliance checklists. Yet too often, these mechanisms have been reactive rather than preventive.The current shift demands something deeper.

It calls for every public officer to see accountability not as an external requirement, but as a personal duty. It asks leaders to move beyond supervision and become custodians of fairness and performance. And it reminds institutions that public trust is earned daily through action, not intention.

Addressing Infractions with Clarity and Courage

How institutions respond to wrongdoing reveals their true character.

Traditionally, disciplinary processes have been slow, sometimes inconsistent, and occasionally detached from the root causes of misconduct. By the time action is taken, confidence has already been eroded. The new direction signals a more decisive approach.

Infractions must be identified early through stronger oversight and open reporting systems. Action must be timely, fair, and consistent. And importantly, accountability must extend to leadership because weak supervision, unclear direction, or a culture of silence often create the conditions in which misconduct thrives.But discipline alone is not enough.

Institutions must also confront the underlying issues whether they be excessive workloads, unclear mandates, or environments where employees feel unheard. In doing so, discipline evolves from punishment into a tool for restoring integrity and strengthening systems.

Leadership That Listens

At the heart of this transformation lies a simple truth: authority alone is no longer sufficient; leadership must be earned. Today’s public sector leader must listen as much as they direct. They must create environments where employees can raise concerns without fear, contribute ideas without hesitation, and perform their duties with clarity and purpose.

This is not a weakening of authority. It is its renewal. When employees feel respected, they take ownership. When they take ownership, institutions perform better.

Productivity Beyond Numbers

Kenya has made notable strides in aligning public service performance with measurable outputs. Productivity mainstreaming efforts across institutions are beginning to show results, shorter turnaround times, clearer targets, and improved service delivery.

Yet productivity must not be reduced to numbers alone.

True productivity is sustained when people are engaged, supported, and treated fairly. It is built on trust, clarity, and shared purpose not pressure alone. Institutions that recognise this are not only more efficient, they are also more resilient.

Culture: The Silent Driver of Change

Policies may guide behaviour, but culture defines it. Culture is found in everyday life:

In how feedback is given In whether or not employees feel safe to speak up In how fairly decisions are made

If the current accountability agenda is to succeed, it must be anchored in cultures that value openness, integrity, and shared responsibility. Without this, even the strongest policies will remain words on paper.

A Moment to Lead Differently

Kenya now holds a rare opportunity to shape a public service that is not only effective, but just.This requires a shift in mindset:From hierarchy to shared responsibility.From silence to dialogue.From compliance to conviction.It calls for a reimagining of how power operates in our institutions what scholars might describe as a move away from entrenched hierarchies toward more inclusive and accountable systems of work.

But in simpler terms, it is about something more fundamental:treating people fairly, holding each other accountable, and serving the public with integrity.

In the end, the strength of any institution lies not only in what it delivers, but in how it treats those who deliver it.The time has come to lead differently firmly, fairly, and with purpose.

Haji Ahmed is an HR Practitioner