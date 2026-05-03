When systems are not trusted, agency finds another path

Niko Kadi [Courtesy]

In recent months, a familiar concern has resurfaced in public discourse: that young people are disengaging from national life. Reduced street protests, quieter public expression, and a perceived withdrawal from formal processes are being read as fatigue, or even indifference.

That reading is shallow. What we are witnessing is repositioning. To understand this shift, we must begin where our last conversation ended, with the question of trust. Across multiple sectors, a pattern has become difficult to ignore. Policies are announced, explanations offered, yet public belief does not follow.