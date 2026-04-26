We can emulate our neighbours in Tanzania

Audio By Vocalize

A general view of a deserted avenue in Dar Es Salaam on December 9, 2025 (Photo by AFP)

There is something about Tanzanians that fascinates me. They, in their quiet and fastidious manner, seem to get stuff done without blabbering too much. Even their moneyed elite don’t go around showcasing their wealth on social media, unlike some of our puny wannabes who show off their convoys of land-based and aero toys to all on Instagram. We have a lot to learn from our friends across the fence.

Tanzanians have built companies that are true multinationals in the real sense of the word. They have crossed borders into Kenya and become one of our largest sources of foreign direct investment. Just in the last couple of years, two Tanzanian firms, Amsons Group and Taifa Gas, have invested US$180 million and US$130 million in the cement and energy sectors, respectively.

Perhaps, these investments are also a reflection of opportunities here in Kenya that our friends across the border identify and seize. Let them make hay while the sun shines. And these two are not even at the top of the pyramid.

A certain Tanzanian, Mohamed Mo Dewji, is the only East African to make it into the rarefied league of dollar billionaires. Now, I am sure some of our people would like to make this list, but it takes more than social media posts, showing off your newly acquired Maybach with private number plates, to make it here.

When we build confidence that one can invest anywhere in the region without the fear that the investment will drown in a sea of bureaucratic tape, corruption, and stonewalling by the host country, then we as a region are headed in the right direction.

I recently saw a report that the three original East African Community countries, Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, are thinking of putting up an oil refinery in Tanzania. It gave me hope that, finally, the petty turf wars that have reigned in the past might be a thing of the past.

The refinery has received support from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who said he’s willing to put his money in such a venture. An African solution for an African problem. Now, when we start having such cross-border engagements at the corporate and bilateral levels, this might as well translate into better relations between the peoples of these countries.

When you see some of the posts on social media (especially by some Kenyan bloggers) one would be forgiven for thinking that Kenya and Tanzania are engaged in a battle that would put the Russia-Ukraine war look like a border skirmish.

Yet, we have so much in common. The entrepreneurial spirit runs deep in the Kenyan vein as it does in the Tanzanian one. Our cultures intersect at some point, especially when it comes to music and love for sports.

What, however, impressed me recently also is Tanzanian’s ability to handle their internal affairs, well… internally. When they had their first-ever civil disturbances (here in Kenya, we have become accustomed to such flare-ups, whether there are elections or not), they did not look for outsiders to sort out their issue. They had their very own ‘eminent’ persons who had the necessary gravitas and respect from the citizenry to do that.

The Commission of Inquiry into the violence interviewed over 60,000 people in trying to find out exactly what transpired following last year’s election. The eminent people chaired by former retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande had a very detailed report with actionable recommendations.

I wonder whether we can pull off such a commission? If indeed a commission was instituted, whoever is chosen here, however eminent they are, would be welcomed with a hullaballoo perhaps he or she is from the wrong tribe, perhaps they are of a certain political persuasion, perhaps… the excuses would be endless.

We can’t find any suitable person without them being affiliated with certain factions.

Is there a lesson here? I bet there is. For me, it is the need to build trust in our people and our systems, such that we can handle our issues without looking for Kriegler and such foreigners to come to our aid. Tanzanians have done it. So can we.

-The writer is a communications consultant