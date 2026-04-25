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How Ruto's aggression over fuel prices with EAC neighbours strains ties

By Patrick Muinde | Apr. 25, 2026
President William Ruto shakes hands with his Uganda counterpart Yoweri Museveni as Tanzania's Samia Suluhu looks on during a past event. [PCS]

For avoidance of doubt, the economic reasons why a country’s level of development impacts pump prices are diametrically different from those implied by President William Ruto in his comments as to why oil prices in Kenya are the highest for the region.

Diplomatically, such insinuations are completely unjustifiable. They may easily pass as bullying from big brother or looking down upon not only our neighbours but also strategic allies in development. This is especially so given that it is not the first time the President has made such misplaced comparisons.

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Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania Oil Deals Global Oil Prices Kenya-Uganda Oil Deals Fuel Scandals
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