When truth becomes optional, trust becomes impossible

The recent transition from NHIF to the Social Health Insurance Fund [Courtesy]

Across multiple sectors, from fuel pricing to public services, a pattern is becoming difficult to ignore. Something has shifted, not only in performance, but in belief. Policies are announced, explanations are given, often detailed and technically sound, yet the public response is increasingly sceptical, even dismissive. The question is no longer only whether systems are working. It is whether citizens believe what they are told.

We have moved, quietly but decisively, from a “wait and see” culture to a “verify and doubt” culture. When a policy is introduced, the first reaction is rarely, “How will this help?” It is, “What is the hidden motive?” The recent transition from NHIF to the Social Health Insurance Fund illustrates this tension. Whatever its technical merits, the central challenge has not been design, but belief. Citizens interpret new proposals through how procurement is done and who appears to benefit.