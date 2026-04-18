Nothing meaningful is quickly built overnight

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Some journeys are not measured in years but in endurance, silence, rejection, and the quiet decision to keep going when nothing seems to move. Writing my inaugural column in The Standard marks one such journey, pausing long enough to acknowledge it

It has taken more than fifteen years of writing, often unpaid and unrecognised, but never without purpose. This is not a sudden arrival but persistence, and a reminder that Rome was never built in a day.

The pen is mightier than the sword, not because it destroys, but because it builds. Words travel further than weapons, and when shared with clarity and purpose, they shape societies. That is why I write and begin this journey with you.

I was born in Gusii land in humble circumstances. Like many Kenyans, I had more ambition than opportunity. After high school in the mid-1990s, I moved to Nairobi seeking work. I did menial jobs and learned dignity lies in effort, not titles. I later worked at Uchumi Supermarkets, which became my early classroom of life.

There I was drawn into labour activism under KUCFAW, affiliated to COTU. Those years shaped my understanding of fairness, wages, and worker dignity. We defended workers facing low pay and poor conditions. It was not glamorous but necessary, and it taught me that organised voice can shift structures.

Through Uchumi, I built networks and grew interest in public life. I also began thinking beyond Kenya, planning to study in the United States. That journey nearly ended in 1998 during the US Embassy bombing in Nairobi. I was outside queuing for a visa when the blast changed everything. I survived by grace and later gathered myself at City Stadium with others in shock.

Yet disruption was not defeat. Later that year, I secured my visa. By 2000, I began writing from the United States, with early pieces appearing in Kenya Times, Daily Nation, and The Standard. The lesson was that persistence travels further than talent alone.

Today, I return to Kenya’s national conversation through this column. It is not only a milestone but a responsibility to engage, question, and contribute to public dialogue. I do not take it lightly.

But this column is not about me. It is about us. I will speak truth to issues that matter, clearly and without fear.

Kenya is full of potential, seen in entrepreneurs, farmers, and professionals competing globally despite limited support. Yet potential alone is not enough.

We must confront that potential without structure becomes frustration, talent without systems becomes waste, and ambition without opportunity becomes bitterness. For too long, we have celebrated resilience without asking why it is required.

Patience is essential, not passive acceptance but active endurance that understands transformation is a process. Nothing meaningful is built overnight, not nations, institutions, or success.

The cream rises when milk is boiled, but not instantly. It rises through pressure and time. Similarly those who persist with discipline eventually find their space. Not because systems are fair, but because persistence has logic.

To young Kenyans who feel forgotten, your season is not cancelled, it is developing. Keep working, refining your skills, and showing up even when unseen. Talent is never wasted when disciplined.

We must be honest that governance, policy, and leadership matter. A nation cannot rely on individual resilience alone; it must build systems that convert effort into progress.

This column will not praise or fear power. It will interrogate ideas, examine policy, and ask hard questions. Progress will be acknowledged, failure stated clearly. That is public responsibility.

I have experienced defeat and persistence, having contested for a parliamentary seat twice in Bobasi, Kisii, without success. These experiences taught me that democracy is also about learning, and not just winning.

I believe in a Kenya that values dialogue over division and effort over entitlement, and engages both citizens at home and in the diaspora.

As I begin, walk with me not as passive readers but active participants in shaping national conversation. Let us speak honestly about where we are and where we want to go.

Media and public commentary carry a duty beyond opinion. They must nurture accountability, deepen understanding, and resist distortion of truth. A society grows stronger when its storytellers commit to honesty rather than convenience, even when truth is uncomfortable or unpopular.

Democracy depends not only on elections but on constant civic engagement. Citizens must question leaders, demand transparency, and participate beyond voting cycles. Silence in the face of public issues weakens institutions and allows mediocrity to thrive unchecked.

I remain committed to contributing to a Kenya where ideas are tested rigorously and where public discourse elevates solutions rather than division. Progress demands courage from both leaders and citizens alike.

Diaspora engagement is equally vital, as Kenyans abroad bring knowledge, investment, and global perspective that can strengthen national development. Bridging local experience with international exposure creates innovation and expands opportunity. A connected Kenya, at home and abroad, is better positioned to compete in a rapidly changing world while preserving its identity and shared aspirations.

Finally, I write with humility and conviction that no single voice can define a nation alone. Progress is collective, built through dialogue, disagreement, and shared responsibility. If this column achieves anything, it will be to encourage reflection, inspire accountability, and remind us that Kenya’s future depends on what we choose to build together today, through courage, discipline, and hope.

I look forward to engaging readers across Kenya and beyond through honest and reflective journalism.

Lister Nyaringo is a Kenyan public affairs commentator and governance advocate residing in Washington, US.