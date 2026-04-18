Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The role of narratives in unmasking modern slavery

By Prof Egara Kabaji | Apr. 18, 2026
Levina Mapenzi Ngolo, who was mistreated as a maid in the Majmaah town of Riyadh City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. [File, Standard]

I have come to realise that there are moments in life when literature ceases to be a distant intellectual exercise and becomes painfully real. Not long ago, I was confronted with such a moment when my own niece, Catherine, returned home after two years of working in Qatar.

She came back a broken girl. She was physically present but emotionally shattered. The vibrant young woman we had known had been reduced to a shadow of herself. Her story is not an isolated one; it is part of a growing archive of modern-day slave narratives — a new sub-genre yet to be fully explored.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Myanmar Slavery Russia Slavery Saudi Arabia Slave Trade Saudi Arabia Deaths
.

Latest Stories

When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
15 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga
45 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
National
By Mike Kihaki
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 45 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
By Mike Kihaki 45 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
By Josphat Thiong’o 45 mins ago
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
By Okumu Modachi 45 mins ago
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved