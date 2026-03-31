For SMEs, health protection is business protection

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Dr Musa Misiani, chief operations officer of Jubilee Health Insurance.

A single hospital bill can shut down a business faster than any competitor ever could.

Across Kenya, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are built on resilience, hustle, and optimism. They power the economy, create jobs, and sustain millions of households. But beneath that strength lies a fragile truth: many of these businesses are one unexpected health shock away from disruption or collapse.

For years, SME conversations have focused on access to capital, taxation, market expansion, and digital tools. These are important, but one of the most critical drivers of business continuity remains largely overlooked - health protection - and that oversight is costly.

A recent survey of small and growing businesses in Nairobi reveals a stark reality: 53 percent of SMEs have no form of insurance coverage. This leaves a majority exposed to financial shocks that can halt operations overnight.

SMEs do not collapse because of one bad month they collapse because of one unplanned shock. The risk is even more pronounced when you consider that many of these businesses are still in their formative years. More than a third have been operating for between one and three years, a stage where stability is still being built and margins are often thin.

What makes this gap more concerning is that awareness is not the problem; about 74 percent of business owners acknowledge that insurance is important. The disconnect lies elsewhere; access, affordability, and relevance.

Cost remains the biggest barrier, with 60 percent citing high premiums as the main reason for not taking up insurance, others point; to complex policy structures and products that feel disconnected from the realities of running a small business. The result is a protection gap that continues to widen.

Yet among all risks SMEs face, health-related shocks are among the most immediate and the most disruptive.

In most small businesses, the owner is the engine of the enterprise. They are the strategist, the operator, the salesperson, and often the financier. When illness strikes, operations slow down or stop entirely, revenue is disrupted, decisions are delayed, and working capital is quickly redirected to cover medical expenses. From both a clinical and operational perspective, the pattern is clear: delayed care turns manageable conditions into costly emergencies.

Employees face similar challenges, without access to healthcare, many delay seeking treatment due to cost concerns. What starts as a minor illness escalates into something more serious leading to longer recovery periods, absenteeism, and reduced productivity. In a small team, the absence of even one person can disrupt the entire operation.

The real cost of being uninsured is not the premium, It is the interruption of your day-to-day. This is why health insurance must move beyond being seen as a luxury or an employee benefit reserved for large corporations. It is a core risk management tool one that protects both the business and the people behind it.

At its core, health protection is business continuity. It safeguards working capital from unexpected medical expenses. It ensures that business owners and employees can access care early, recover faster, and return to productivity without placing the enterprise under financial strain.

It also plays a critical role in talent retention, for SMEs competing in an increasingly tight labour market, offering health cover signals stability, care, and long-term commitment to employees and that alone can be a differentiator.

Encouragingly, businesses that have adopted insurance report positive outcomes, about 83 percent of insured SMEs say they have had a good experience with their providers an indication that when access barriers are removed, uptake can improve significantly.

What is emerging across the market is a clear shift in how health protection is being delivered.

The future will not be built on complex, rigid insurance models. It will be driven by simpler, more accessible, and digitally enabled solutions, designed around how SMEs actually operate. From mobile-based onboarding to flexible payment structures and tailored group covers, the industry is beginning to respond to this need, but more needs to be done.

If SMEs are to truly thrive, health protection must become part of their core survival toolkit, alongside access to finance, strong customer relationships, and operational discipline.

A resilient business today should be built on four pillars: health protection, financial buffers, digital capability, and continuity planning.

Entrepreneurship will always carry risk, that will never change. But resilient businesses are not those that avoid risk, they are those that anticipate it and prepare for it.

Health shocks do not just affect people but they shut down businesses.

If SMEs are the engine of Kenya’s economic growth, then protecting the health of the people who run them cannot remain an afterthought., it is a business imperative!