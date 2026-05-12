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Ramaphosa says 'no place' for xenophobia in S.Africa after attacks

By AFP | May. 12, 2026
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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday that "opportunists" had orchestrated anti-immigrant attacks on foreigners as he sought to reassure other African countries, which have expressed concern about their nationals.

"We must make it clear that there is no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence," Ramaphosa said in an open letter released by his office amid the mounting controversy.

A series of anti-migrant protests in recent weeks across South Africa, along with claims of attacks against foreigners, prompted Nigeria and Ghana to voice concern.

Nigeria said last week it would repatriate 130 nationals.

"The recent violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in parts of our country do not represent the views of South Africa’s people nor reflect our government’s policy," Ramaphosa said.

"These are the acts of opportunists who are exploiting the legitimate grievances, particularly those of the poor, under the false guise of 'community activism," he wrote.

Several hundred people took part in one of the latest demonstrations last week in Durban, demanding action against migrants who have no valid papers.

Other demonstrations have demanded that foreign nationals be refused health care.

Political heat has intensified in South Africa as campaigning increases for local elections in November.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has "to deal decisively, and within the law, with the challenge of illegal immigration, which risks our social stability, governance and national security".

"Undocumented migration places strain on healthcare, housing and municipal services, particularly in poor communities," he added, accusing some employers of "exploiting undocumented, cheaper foreign labour over hiring citizens and paying them legal wages".

Nigeria said last week it would organise emergency repatriation flights for its nationals, summoned South Africa's envoy in Abuja and called for an investigation into the deaths of two Nigerians in incidents with South African security personnel last month.

Ghana also summoned South Africa's ambassador last month to protest over "acts of xenophobia".

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