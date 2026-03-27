Letter from Mogadishu: Resignation leaves President Mohamud 'naked'

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A seismic political movement took place this week in Mogadishu when the secretary general of the ruling Justice and Unity Party (JSP) stepped down.

Abdorahman Odowaa sent shockwaves in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s establishment with his single move, which came as a surprise to many Somalis.

The resignation comes at a time the president is facing a big fight on his hands with the opposition as well as with some of the federal member states in Jubaland, Puntland and lately South West State.

The resignation of Odowaa highlights this growing division when most Somalis thought that the country had navigated the tough corner with the postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections to next year.

The JSP Secretary-General penned a strong-worded statement as he stepped down, in which he cited what he called deep and longstanding differences with the president.

A long ally of the president, Odowaa, used the opportunity to point out the sticking issues with the president as he walked out, leaving the party and the president “politically” naked.

As the secretary-general of the party, he was the fulcrum on which Mohamud depended as he organised politics as well as reaching out to his other political allies.

Odowaa was a central figure in shaping the party’s direction and political strategy, and his resignation lays bare internal dissent at the highest level of government.

The timing must be the worst for Mohamud, given the mounting opposition from his political rivals gravitating around the Somali Future Council (SFC) amid the deteriorating relations with at least three of the federal member states.

In his statement, Odowaa outlined several critical areas of disagreement, namely the centralisation of power, constitutional amendments, electoral framework, restrictions on lawmakers and federal member states.

On the centralisation of Power, the outgoing secretary-general accused the president of consolidating decision-making authority, sidelining dissenting voices, and failing to consult both his political team and state institutions.

While Odowaa did not delve deeper into this subject, many Somalis must be wondering why the chief executive of a political party in power would be sidelined when key political decisions touching on the party and its membership are made.

Suffice to say, the party’s secretary-general must have been miffed with the decisions the president and his other allies made in his absence for him to quit his position.

Regarding constitutional amendments, the S-G criticised the process used to pass recent constitutional changes, noting that it lacked consensus and risked undermining Somalia’s federal foundations, unity, and social cohesion.

Critics argue that the process lacked inclusivity and consensus, raising fears that it could deepen divisions in a country still recovering from decades of conflict and fragile political settlements.

It should be noted that the joint sitting of the lower and upper houses steamrolled the changes Villa Somalia wanted despite protests from opposition-leaning legislators. At least 25 of the legislators were kicked out of the sittings that ratified the Provisional Constitution that saw Somalia’s parliamentary and presidential elections pushed to next year.

Regarding Federal Member States, Odowaa opposed what he termed policies he deemed aimed at weakening federal states, warning that such actions threaten the very structure of Somalia’s federal system.

While he did not give details of what he saw as a threat to the federal system, the shadow-bpxing between President Mohamud, it was obvious he was referring to the hostile relationship between Mogadishu, Jubaland and Puntland.

Odowaa also waded into the relationship between Mohamud and lawmakers, condemning the reported blocking of a sitting Member of Parliament from travelling, calling it an unlawful act that violates parliamentary immunity and fundamental rights.

Finally, as he bowed out, the S-G rejected what he described as a push by the president to impose an electoral system whose outcome could be controlled, instead advocating for a stakeholder-driven, consensus-based model to avoid instability.

This last grievance must have taken Mohamud aback, given the studious silence the Secretary General maintained while he pushed for the one-person one-vote instead of the tried and tested indirect election that has been used since 2004.

Odowaa was one of those who cheered the president as he turned up to register as a voter and pushed his countrymen to get their voter’s card in preparation for the forthcoming elections.

After enumerating his grievances, the S-G concluded that it was tenable to continue working with the president, and he was stepping down to pave the way for someone else to pick up from where he had left.

In his closing remarks, Odowaa indicated he would pursue a new political path, pledging to align with actors committed to Somali unity and shared national principles.

Many will be watching what political moves he makes as his departure is expected to trigger realignments within Somalia’s political arena, as Mohamud is expected to use the opportunity to reshuffle his allies in the party and to some extent the government.

Relations between Villa Somalia and key regional leaders have deteriorated in recent months, particularly with Abdiaziz Laftagareen of South West State.

Disputes over administrative mandates, security control, and political authority have exposed tensions between the federal government and regional administrations.

President Mohamud remains locked in an ongoing standoff with opposition figures who have consistently challenged his approach to governance, electoral reforms, and constitutional changes.

Concerns have also been growing over reported plans linked to extending the president’s term or reshaping the electoral timeline—an issue that has further heightened political tensions and mistrust. This was rubber-stamped when the Provisional Constitution was adopted.

So, will President Mohamud use the opportunity presented by Odowaa to realign his government and political party? It’s a wait-and-see game.