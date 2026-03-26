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How political parties tampered with Gen Zs' moral compass

By Elias Mokua | Mar. 26, 2026
Members of Generation Z during special Saba Saba day prayers at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi to commemorate the lost lives in the struggle to make Kenya a better country. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

We serve those with power. We are locked in. How? Money and top positions in government give one power to decide on the measure of dignity this individual, that tribe, that part of the country, or those others should get.

Power is sweet because it enables one to make decisions on who gets what, how much of it, how, and when. Add the privileges that go to the individuals holding power: helicopters, motorcades, protocols, and platoons of security detail.

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