Passing the baton: Future of women in politics

Audio By Vocalize

From no female governors in 2013 to now seven governors, three senators and 29 constituency seats won by women. [Standard]

A few years ago, a video went viral of a boy in a relay race who sprinted with remarkable speed but ran in the wrong direction. Even the teacher could not catch up.

In Kenyan politics, young women often bring energy and vision to the race, yet without guidance, that energy can be misdirected. The concept of designating a day to recognise women’s achievements dates back more than a century. The first celebrations occurred in 1911, and in 1975, the UN formally recognised the day, establishing March 8 as a moment to reflect on the progress women have made. This year, the theme “Give to Gain” emphasises the value of generous support.

For Kenyan women in politics, the theme could not be more relevant. The women’s movement has won many victories. Yet progress also requires introspection. This day should not only celebrate achievements; it should invite the women’s movement to look inward and ask difficult questions. One of the most necessary questions is whether intergenerational tensions among women are slowing progress. In politics, these tensions are particularly visible.

Intergenerational Justice provides a lens for understanding these dynamics. It asserts that women who have navigated patriarchal systems and secured positions of power owe it to the next generation to create space. In practice, this means established female politicians must actively sponsor and guide younger women, ensuring the energy of new leaders translates into influence.

Yet tensions persist. Older women often feel younger women do not recognise the struggles that paved the way. They accuse newcomers of being entitled or seeking shortcuts, a “microwave generation” untested by hardship. Conversely, young women frequently feel patronised or dismissed as lacking commitment and knowledge. Some call older leaders “mother hen” or “Jezebel,” reflecting frustration with rigid hierarchies and gatekeeping. Research shows these dynamics are not unique to Kenya. Studies on the “Queen Bee” phenomenon describe senior women who, consciously or unconsciously, obstruct the advancement of other women. Researcher Naomi Ellemers found that some female leaders distance themselves from others to protect their position in male-dominated environments.

In Kenya, where political spaces for women are scarce, this tension can slow progress. Younger women risk being excluded from decision-making spaces if they make mistakes or question the status quo, while older women may feel threatened when resources are shared. The relay race story is apt. Without guidance, young women may sprint ahead but lose direction. Mentorship can ensure the baton of leadership moves forward effectively. This does not mean romanticising one generation while vilifying another. Both older and younger women bring value and experience, and institutional memory on one hand, energy and fresh perspective on the other.

Young women must be given space to contribute and learn from older leaders, while seasoned politicians must recognise the responsibility that comes with their position to create opportunities rather than gatekeep. Reverse mentorship is also possible, where older women can gain technological fluency and the grassroots energy of younger leaders.

This year’s “Give to Gain” theme calls on women in politics to put this into practice. By advocating for one another, women can multiply opportunities instead of seeing each other as competitors. When women support women, the movement strengthens, enabling more elected leaders, more effective policies, and a more representative political system. Young women who question established norms or call out inequities are often accused of carrying negative energy, yet their voices are vital for systemic change. Ultimately, political progress depends on trust and shared commitment across generations. Speed alone is not enough. Without guidance, even the most determined efforts can go astray. By embracing Intergenerational Justice, Kenyan women in politics can ensure leadership is both earned and shared. The race is ongoing. The baton is in our hands. The direction we run together determines how transformative the movement can be for generations

Writer is a policy and advocacy specialist