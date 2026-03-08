Ruto's Gulf statement raises doubt over Kenya's neutrality and trade

Ruto’s response to Gulf missile strikes fuels debate over Kenya’s diplomatic neutrality. [File, Standard]

As Iran rained retaliatory missiles across the Gulf following the US-Israel offensive that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President William Ruto issued a statement on March 2 condemning “the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain” – every country hit by Iranian fire. What was missing? Any mention of Iran itself. Any mention of the US and Israel, whose attack triggered this regional inferno. Any acknowledgment that Tehran was responding, not initiating.