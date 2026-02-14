If only governors had listened to Aden Duale

Health CS Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

The biggest news of the week isn’t the removal of indomitable ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, but the disgraceful clash of egos between governors and senators.

The showdown has retold the African folklore of a clever thief helping to look for the stolen item. It also lays bare the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ philosophy of Kenya’s elites. Many governors have said that from now on, they will snub summons because four senators have ‘escalated extortion’ in the County Public Accounts Committee and that of Public Investment and Special Funds. Weird but not new, isn’t it?