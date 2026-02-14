Letter from Mogadishu: Rush to finalise constitution as polls beckon

Audio By Vocalize

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud casts his ballot during local council elections in Mogadishu on December 25, 2025. [AFP]

Somalia is rushing to align the country’s Provisional Constitution ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for May.

The joint sitting of the Somali parliament (National Assembly and Senate) has been reviewing the document to amend it and align it with the nation's aspirations, literally rising from the ashes.

The collapse of the consultative conference between the government, opposition leaders and federal member states leaders on February 1, 2026, seems to have given impetus to the legislators to conclude the amendments.

But as expected with all discussions touching on the constitution, Parliament has divided the country right in the middle, with those clamouring for and against the amendments.

It is reminiscent of the Bomas conference in 2003 that gave birth to Kenya’s current constitution in 2010. The process made allies fall out, leading to cracks in the new NARC government, which had just won elections from KANU.

The disagreements in Kenya, just like in Somalia, originated from the two levels of government and how to address election disputes, among many other issues. It was marked by protests and walk-outs by delegates depending on which side of the political divide they were sitting.

The same seems to be playing out in the Somali parliament, with some 25 MPs suspended from the ongoing discussions and amendments to the Provisional Constitution that has been used since 2012.

A week before the much-expected consultative conference to chart the future of Somalia was aborted, the joint sitting had ended in chaos as the legislators discussed chapter four, which focused on amending articles that define the structure of federalism, relations between the central government and regional member states.

The articles also define the distribution of powers between the two levels of government that have created friction between Mogadishu and regional states, especially Jubaland and Puntland.

With President Hassan Sheikh’s term set to expire in about three months, the debate over constitutional amendments, the electoral model and the future direction of governance has intensified, fueling uncertainty among political leaders and raising concerns regarding Somalia’s stability during the transition period.

The parliamentary session proceeded without the participation of 25 lawmakers who were thrown out for disrupting the sittings. The MPs reiterated their strong opposition to any amendments to the Provisional Constitution.

As parliament ploughs through with amendments, the constitutional review process has become one of the most polarizing issues in Somali politics.

Those opposed to ongoing parliamentary discussions and amendments fear the proposed amendments could centralize power and weaken federalism, while Villa Somalia insists the reforms are essential to completing Somalia’s constitutional framework and stabilizing governance.

The discussions in parliament have attracted the attention of two former prime ministers who have asked President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to use the remaining three months of his term to shore up discussions on the electoral process, governance and the management of the transition period.

The politicians called on the president to use this period to reach a consensual electoral process to save Somalia from political chaos and uncertainty.

With the consultative conference in limbo, the country needs to find a balance in the electoral process on whether to buy into the one-person one-vote or revert to the indirect election favoured by the regional governments.

All eyes are on Mogadishu and especially on President Mohamud on how he handles the tail-end of his second term.

Meanwhile, the mad season is about to engulf Somalia as the election period moves closer each passing day. This is the time when politicians crisscross the country shouting themselves hoarse.

The moment when they are available for virtually anything that looks like it can swing votes in their direction.

While the election date has not been made official, the incumbent President Mohamud made it clear this week that he is in the race for a third term.

The Provisional Constitution bars anyone who has served for two continuous terms from running for a third term. Mohamud first served as president from 2012 to 2016, losing to Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, only to bounce back in 2022. He is eligible to seek re-election for a third term.

There has been no contradiction regarding this provision in the constitution, and now more politicians are expected to declare their candidacy to take on Mohamud.

There are already obvious politicians who have declared their interest in running for the presidency this year, including former Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. Also ready to declare their interest in the presidency are former prime ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Abdi Farah Shirdon.

Mohamud’s declaration is expected to fire the candidates who have expressed interest in the highest political seat in the country to come out and declare their position.

Also expected to join the race is the president of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, who tried his luck in the last election but lost to Mohamud. The Puntland president bowed out of the race in the second round, throwing his support to Mohamud, who emerged the winner.

The cacophonous season is here with us again.