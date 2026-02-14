Nandi Bear: Reclaiming the forgotten heroes in Kenya's freedom struggle

An illustration of a woman reading a book. [iStockphoto]

Shortlisted for the 2025 Iskanchi Book Prize for African Literature, Abenea Ndago’s novel, Nandi Bear (2025), clearly decentres Kenya’s narrative regarding the struggle for independence. This decision in the novel is as potent as it is political, especially if we consider that political narratives are at the centre of our country’s struggle with nationhood.

The novel blends fictional characters with real historical figures, that span pre-colonial and colonial periods. The spirit of Lwanda Magere pervades the plot, and this plot spills into the struggle against colonisation in Kenya through the experiences of the protagonist, a warriors’ band leader by the name Kwong’utiet. This results in a cyclic and multi-layered narrative with multiple subplots, each foregrounding unique political and socio-cultural issues. These combine with the human experiences in the Kenyan society at the time.