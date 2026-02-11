Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections

When IEBC and the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) have announced a partnership to mobilise voters on February 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Every five years, Kenya’s democracy undergoes a defining moment. While the country has made commendable strides in electoral management, one recurring lesson stands out with unmistakable clarity: Electoral reforms are most effective when undertaken early, deliberately and transparently, not hurried through on the eve of an election.

Unresolved legal gaps in electoral management will not disappear on their own. They resurface during election seasons as disputes, litigation and public mistrust. Fast-tracking electoral law reforms well ahead of the next general election is therefore not a political convenience; it is a democratic necessity.