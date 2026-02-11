×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections

By Mutethia Mutiga | Feb. 11, 2026
When IEBC and the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) have announced a partnership to mobilise voters on February 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Every five years, Kenya’s democracy undergoes a defining moment. While the country has made commendable strides in electoral management, one recurring lesson stands out with unmistakable clarity: Electoral reforms are most effective when undertaken early, deliberately and transparently, not hurried through on the eve of an election.

Unresolved legal gaps in electoral management will not disappear on their own. They resurface during election seasons as disputes, litigation and public mistrust. Fast-tracking electoral law reforms well ahead of the next general election is therefore not a political convenience; it is a democratic necessity.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2027 Elections 2027 General Election IEBC Prepardness Kenya's Electoral Disputes
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
36 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
36 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 36 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 36 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 36 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 36 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved